Back in 2003 many horror fans' nightmares were answered when Freddy vs. Jason brought the iconic Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th killers together in a crossover that had been on the cards for many years. Of course that isn't enough to satisfy genre aficionados, and immediately they wanted to see Freddy and Jason take on other horror legends. While Evil Dead's Ash was brought into the mix in the comic book series Freddy vs Jason vs Ash, one that has eluded any kind of crossover is Halloween's Michael Myers. According to the Senior Vice President of Trancas International Films, who own the franchise rights to Halloween, it looks like this is one fan wish that is not likely to be granted in any future movie.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO