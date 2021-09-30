Honors students offer reflections on Common Read book 'Ghostographs'

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO