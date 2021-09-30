CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Honors students offer reflections on Common Read book 'Ghostographs'

The Daily Collegian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona's Common Read program is underway with numerous events focusing on this year's selection, "Ghostographs" by Maria Romasco Moore. Several professors and instructors have included coursework in their fall semester curriculums tied to the book. Recently, students in ENGL 137H Rhetoric and Civic Life I wrote about a section of "Ghostographs" they found thought-provoking. Three student essays are available on the Common Read site.

altoona.psu.edu

