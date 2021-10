After rolling out its first ghost kitchen in May in Chicago, Noodles & Company is adding a second ghost kitchen in San Jose. "San Jose is an emerging market for us, and with this ghost kitchen test, we'll be able to gain valuable insights on market trends and guest dynamics in the region," Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer, said in a company press release. "We'll also be able to leverage these learnings for franchise opportunities in new markets, along with the expansion of our ghost kitchen concept. With various restaurant formats, we're excited to capitalize on the rapidly growing delivery market and add new ways to serve our guests delicious noodle dishes with a side of convenience."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO