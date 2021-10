WORCESTER - The Worcester City Council meets at 5 PM on Tuesday, October 5. Here are several items of interest for residents of the city on the agenda Tuesday night: District 1 city councilor Sean Rose is asking the city to consider renovating Newton Square and to generate a school "walkability" plan, councilor at-large Moe Bergman is requesting the city to use ARPA funds for one-time $5,000 bonuses to all essential city employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Joe Petty is proposing a public hearing to discuss the highs and lows of the first Worcester Red Sox season and 22 restaurants have received reimbursement for their outdoor dining setup.

