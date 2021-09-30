CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US, Philippines assessing defense treaty, China wary

By JIM GOMEZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6Zle_0cCu0YeU00
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, meets with Philippines Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. and Philippine military officials have held initial talks to assess the future of their countries’ 70-year Mutual Defense Treaty, including revising it in a possible move that has made China wary, the Philippine defense chief said Thursday.

The 1951 treaty commits the United States and the Philippines to come to the aid of the other in case of an attack. American officials have repeatedly assured their Philippine counterparts that they would honor their treaty obligations if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under attack in the disputed South China Sea, including by China.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the treaty could be abrogated, replaced or revised after many decades. The treaty alliance is America’s oldest in Asia.

“Initial discussions have been made between officials of both militaries to achieve some consensus on how to move forward,” Lorenzana said in videotaped remarks at an online forum that discussed issues surrounding the treaty.

“While the U.S. welcomes the idea of revisiting the MDT, an outside party does not. When I first broached the idea of revisiting the MDT, the former Chinese ambassador came to me and said, `Please do not touch the MDT, leave it as it is,’” Lorenzana said, without elaborating.

A Philippine diplomat has told The Associated Press that China may be concerned Philippine and U.S. officials might insert provisions that could threaten Beijing’s security interests if the treaty were amended. They could recognize, for example, a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidated China’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea on historical grounds, said the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to speak in public.

China and the Philippines, along with Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have been locked in a tense standoff over territorial disputes in the busy waterway. There are fears that the long-simmering disputes could spark a war that could ruin the bustling economies in Asia and beyond.

Lorenzana said there have been suggestions to revise the treaty to address current regional security concerns, including China’s use of civilian militias instead of military forces to seize territories in the disputed waters to avoid a military dispute that can give the U.S. and the Philippines a reason to activate their treaty.

Chinese Embassy officials did not immediately react to Lorenzana’s remarks. China has warned the U.S. not to intervene in what it says is a purely Asian dispute that governments in the region are trying to resolve peacefully through negotiations.

Washington lays no claims in the disputed waters but has declared that the peaceful resolution of the disputes, along with freedom of navigation and overflight in the contested waterway, were in its national interest.

Comments / 3

Juan Sanchez
4d ago

America needs to arm the Philippines with nuclear weapons like the Russian and Chinese are doing with Iran and the taliban, and are arming all the terrorist groops it can find that want to attack America and its allies

Reply
5
Related
Reuters

U.S. concerned with China's rising military activity near Taiwan

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The United States said it is concerned with China's increasing military activity near Taiwan and added that China's military pressure against Taiwan undermines regional peace and stability. "We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan," a State Department spokesperson...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Treaty#War#Ap#American#Filipino#Defense#Mdt#Chinese
Reuters

New Japan PM Kishida confirms strong alliance with US in talks with Biden

TOKYO (Reuters) -New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that he received a “strong” message from President Joe Biden about the United States’ commitment to defending the disputed East China Sea islets known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan. In phone talks on Tuesday morning that lasted roughly...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
The Week

China's ominous incursions over Taiwan

Over the past four days, Taiwan has reported a series of incursions by Chinese fighter jets into its air defense zone, with the largest one yet, involving 52 aircraft, taking place on Monday. Taiwan has scrambled its own fighter jets to ward off the Chinese planes, while the United States issued a statement on Sunday urging China to stop its "provocative" actions.
POLITICS
Fox News

Milley's call to Li will make China 'more aggressive: Gordon Chang

When Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley made his two controversial phone calls to Chinese Communist Party Gen. Li Zuocheng, it made the CCP more "aggressive" toward the United States, because until that time, they did not believe then-President Donald Trump was even considering launching a nuclear attack on Beijing, according to author and China expert Gordon Chang.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China sends 56 jets into Taiwan defence zone in another record incursion

Taiwan urged Beijing to stop "irresponsible provocative actions" after 56 Chinese warplanes crossed into its air defence zone on Monday in yet another record incursion. "We demand the Beijing authorities immediately stop its non-peaceful and irresponsible provocative actions," MAC spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng said in a statement.
MILITARY
U.S. Department of State

Increasing People’s Republic of China Military Pressure Against Taiwan Undermines Regional Peace and Stability

The United States is very concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability. We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan. We have an abiding interest in peace...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Amid Beijing's rising assertiveness, tension spikes between EU-China ties

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 3 (ANI): With the increase in China's assertiveness across the global geopolitical landscape, Beijing's relationship with the European Union (EU) has declined. Writing for the Times of Israel (TOI), Italian political advisor Sergio Restelli stated that there is a shift in Europe's stance from treating China...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

597K+
Followers
324K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy