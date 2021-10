Last Friday, the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) jumped 3% on volume that was above the daily average, extending its year-to-date gain to a stellar 81.13%. All the Invesco exchange traded fund did last week was soar 10.17%. Those statistics might imply that upside is limited from here for PXI, but the opposite may be true. With a slew of Wall Street banks ratcheting up oil price forecasts, PXI, which follows the Dorsey Wright® Energy Technical Leaders Index, could be poised for more upside in the fourth quarter.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 17 HOURS AGO