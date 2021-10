As last Tuesday’s girls soccer game at Marshfield High continued to progress, momentum started to gradually but noticeably shift Duxbury’s way. The Rams held a two-goal edge entering the second half, but the Dragons started to win more 50/50 balls and generate more chances after the break. Duxbury ended up losing, 2-0, but the latter part of the game provided a glimpse into how much potential this team has.

MARSHFIELD, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO