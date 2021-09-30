GOOD DAY NEWS STARTER: Best Friends Separated by Pandemic Have Surprise Reunion

It’s hard when your best friend moves away and the isolation of the pandemic can make you feel even farther apart. Thanks to the pandemic, an 11-year-old in Chicago named Stevie hadn’t been able to see his best friend Owen, who moved to Missouri a while back. But Owen recently had a birthday, and said the only thing he wanted was to go back to Chicago for a surprise visit. And Stevie got pretty emotional as soon as he saw him. Their parents shared the video on Facebook.