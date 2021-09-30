CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avellone Sexual Assault Accuser’s Motion to Strike Libel Lawsuit Denied

By Ryan Pearson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarissa Barrows, who accused Chris Avellone of sexual assault, has had her motion to strike the libel lawsuit against her denied. According to a source familiar with the case, Karissa Barrows had initially sought to indicate having the trial in California would be inconvenient, and attempted to have it take place in her home state of Illinois. Barrows also denied knowing Avellone was in California, or attempted to target him or him specifically.

hotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Makes Statement After Guilty Verdict, Fans Protest Outside Courthouse

His defense attempted to sway the jury in their favor during closing arguments by comparing R. Kelly to the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mike Pence, but the conclusion of the singer's sex trafficking trial did not end as they'd hoped. On Monday (September 27), Kelly began his week by learning that he was found guilty of over a dozen counts relating to sex crimes, bribery, trafficking, and soon, he will learn his fate at sentencing.
Gazette

Judge disallows 'other acts' evidence in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

A Wisconsin judge denied requests by both prosecutors and defenders to submit certain evidence for the jury trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during the riots after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. At...
The Independent

Man accused in co-worker deaths tells deputies he was raped

An electrician accused of killing three co-workers on assignment in central Florida told detectives he did it because his colleagues had raped him, but a Florida sheriff on Monday said there was no evidence to support the claim.Shaun Runyon, 39, confessed multiple times to the murders during interviews with detectives, telling them that the co-workers had raped him, and “he hated all three of them," but a sexual battery test failed to confirm the allegation, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during a news conference.The sheriff used hand air quotes when saying the word “raped."“I want to underscore there...
kyma.com

Men airdrops meth over California; receives multi-year sentence

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — A man from Mexico has been sentenced to federal prison for trying to distribute methamphetamine dropped into the California desert by an airplane. The U.S. attorney's office says Juan Carlos Iturriaga-Centeno was sentenced Monday to more than five years in federal prison. Prosecutors say Iturriaga-Centeno...
NWI.com

'Execution-style' killings of mother, son net man 150-year sentence

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a man Friday to 150 years in prison for the "execution-style" killings of a mother and her 13-year-old son more than two years ago in their Gary home. Darren "Duke" Taylor, 41, of Hammond, once called 35-year-old Temia Haywood his step-mother because she dated...
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
KOCO

Alleged drug kingpin arrested in California in connection with meth trafficking operation to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — An alleged drug kingpin was arrested Monday in California in connection with large quantities of methamphetamine being brought to Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo was charged with directing drug conspiracies, bringing large amounts of methamphetamine across state lines, the acting U.S. Attorney said. Jacobo received a 13-count federal indictment.
CALIFORNIA STATE

