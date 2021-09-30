Avellone Sexual Assault Accuser’s Motion to Strike Libel Lawsuit Denied
Karissa Barrows, who accused Chris Avellone of sexual assault, has had her motion to strike the libel lawsuit against her denied. According to a source familiar with the case, Karissa Barrows had initially sought to indicate having the trial in California would be inconvenient, and attempted to have it take place in her home state of Illinois. Barrows also denied knowing Avellone was in California, or attempted to target him or him specifically.nichegamer.com
Comments / 0