The Top 5 Ariana Grande Collaborations That Are A Must-Listen

By Rocco Papa
 7 days ago
Ariana Grande is one of the most powerful vocalists of her generation. She has a ton of hit singles and just landed a new role as judge on NBC's "The Voice."

Throughout her career, Grande has collaborated with a ton of artists. These are the top five Ariana Grande collaborations that are a must-listen.

4. "motive" (with Doja Cat)

Whether it's Doja's awesome verse or the early-nineties club beat, this is a killer track. It's one of many songs off Grande's last album, "positions," which should've received the single treatment. It would've made for a killer music video as well.

3. "Dance To This" (with Troye Sivan)

Troye Sivan's "Bloom" album was huge for gay male representation in pop music. For the album track and eventual single, "Dance To This," he recruited Grande for a duet. Their voices work so well together and the chemistry they had is palpable. The video only further cemented this.

2. "Rain On Me" (with Lady Gaga)

"Rain On Me" was a song that both Grande and Gaga fans were excited for months before its release. The nineties-inspired house track talks about pushing forward through pain. The song, video, and teamwork from both fanbases helped this song become a global hit.

1. "Oh Santa!" (with Mariah Carey & Jennifer Hudson)

Early in her career, Grande got compared to Mariah Carey. After all, Grande is one of few people who can hit the whistle register, which has become Carey's signature. What better way for both artists to unite than to do a Christmas duet with the incredible Jennifer Hudson? The three women compliment each other's voices perfectly and those whistle harmonies at the end are magical.

