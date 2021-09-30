Big 12 has 3 undefeated teams into October, 2 meet Saturday

Some things to watch in Week 5 of the Big 12 Conference:. No. 21 Baylor (4-0, 2-0 Big 12) at No. 19 Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0). A matchup Saturday night of the only Big 12 teams, other than six-time defending conference champion Oklahoma, to make it to the first Saturday of October undefeated. The Bears and Cowboys are also the only other ranked teams in the league. Baylor's first season for coach Dave Aranda ended with a 42-3 loss to Oklahoma State last December. But these Bears, led by Big 12 passing efficiency leader Gerry Bohanon and 100-yard rusher Abram Smith, are also greatly improved on defense. The Cowboys have a six-game winning streak, with their four wins this season only by an average margin of six points.