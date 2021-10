The Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania straight-edge band One Step Closer have been one of the most exciting things in hardcore ever since they released their 2019 EP From Me To You. The band writes huge, crashing, anthemic songs about personal apocalypse, drawing on the work of bands like Turning Point and Title Fight. Their sound is melodic, full of dynamic guitar-twinkles and heart-wracked screams, but it’s got serious muscle to it. They’ve had potential exploding out of them, and we made them a Band To Watch a few weeks ago. Today, One Step Closer make good on all that potential.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO