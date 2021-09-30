CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young climate activists denounce ‘youth-washing’ in Milan

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Young climate activists have denounced Italian police for temporarily detaining delegates who protested peacefully inside their Milan conference before Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s speech. Discontent with the three-day conference had bubbled from its start. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said the delegates had been “cherry-picked” and that organizers were not really interested in their ideas. But the frustration overflowed on the youth event’s final day. Half a dozen young activists demonstrated their disillusionment by flashing a cardboard sign reading “The Emperor Has No Clothes’’ at Draghi, and walking out before he addressed the group on Thursday. The delegates said police then detained them, asked to see their passports and released them after about 20 minutes.

KRMG

Young climate activists chide world leaders, demand more say

MILAN — (AP) — Youth climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg chastized global leaders Tuesday for failing to meet funding pledges and for delivering too much “blah blah blah’’ as climate change wreaks havoc around the world. They even cast doubt on the intentions behind a youth climate gathering...
ENVIRONMENT
wtaq.com

Thunberg and other youth activists meet Draghi to push on climate talks

MILAN (Reuters) – Youth climate activists including Greta Thunberg are meeting Italy’s Prime Minister and current president of the G20 Mario Draghi on Thursday in a final push to get world leaders to match rhetoric with action before the U.N. COP26 climate summit. Thousands of young activists converged this week...
ENVIRONMENT
Greta Thunberg
Mario Draghi
Ethiopia's Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders

Members of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo protested Saturday against the government and called for the release of jailed opposition figures as they gathered in the capital for their annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha.Scores of people in the center of Addis Ababa chanted slogans such as “Down, down Abiy!” a reference to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after performing ritual ceremonies to mark the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest in Oromia state.They also chanted support for Oromo opposition politician Jawar Mohammed, who was arrested last year following an outbreak of deadly...
PROTESTS
Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A coalition of more than 20 environmental and climate activist groups has launched a campaign calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship across the European Union, similar to bans on tobacco advertising. More than 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to Shell’s oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Monday to draw attention to the launch of the European Citizens’ Initiative calling for the advertising ban. The action comes less than a month before the start of the United Nations climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow. Activists used floating cubes emblazoned with fossil fuel-linked advertisements to block the port’s entrance, along with the protest ship Beluga, with the words “Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising” strung between its masts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Road to COP26 climate summit paved with uncertainty

One month out from the COP26 climate summit, world leaders are under unprecedented pressure to decarbonise their economies and chart humanity's path away from catastrophic global warming. "The less hopeful scenario would be gridlock and stalemate in Rome and then go from there to the world leaders' summit in Glasgow without real unity." abd/pg/mh/yad
ENVIRONMENT
Blinken, in Paris, seeks to heal AUKUS rift with France

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Paris as the Biden administration seeks to repair damage to relations caused by excluding America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative. Blinken was meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and President Emmanuel Macron’s national security adviser on Tuesday to try to restore trust between the countries. The administration has acknowledged that the announcement of a three-way agreement between Australia, Britain and the U.S. known as AUKUS was handled poorly. France reacted with fury to the announcement that also scuttled a multibillion-dollar submarine contract it had with Australia. French officials called it a stab in the back by allies and have said it will take much time and work to overcome.
FOREIGN POLICY
UK plans protest crackdown after eco group blocks highways

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The British government says it will bring in tough new laws against disruptive protesters after environmental campaigners blocked roads, highways and bridges to highlight climate change. Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government would “close down the legal loopholes” used by protesters, whom she labeled “criminals.” Environmental group Insulate Britain has gridlocked traffic multiple times over the past month, with protesters sitting down on highways and gluing themselves to the pavement. The protests have infuriated motorists and disrupted businesses. Patel said she would increase maximum penalties for disrupting a motorway, create powers to stop some protesters traveling around the country and create a new offense of interference with key infrastructure.
ADVOCACY
Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
French Catholic Church probe uncovers some 3,000 paedophiles

Some 3,000 paedophiles have operated inside the French Catholic Church since 1950, the head of an independent commission investigating the scandal told AFP days ahead of the release of its report. The commission's research uncovered between 2,900 and 3,200 paedophile priests or other members of the church, said Jean-Marc Sauve, adding that it was "a minimum estimate". The commission's report is due to be released on Tuesday after two and a half years of research based on church, court and police archives, as well as interviews with witnesses. Sauve, senior French civil servant, said the report, which runs to 2,500 pages, had attempted to quantify both the number of offenders and the number of victims.
RELIGION
Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
