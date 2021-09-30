CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistani police: Gunmen kill Sikh man in northwestern city

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen shot and killed a member of the minority Sikh community in an attack in the deeply conservative northwestern city of Peshawar. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. The gunmen fled the scene. A local police official said it wasn’t clear if the attack on the 45-year-old was a targeted killing. The man was a herbalist and had been living in the city for the past 20 years, running a small clinic selling herbal medicine.

