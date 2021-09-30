Greek PM ‘unapologetic’ in defending Greek borders

BRUSSELS (AP) — Twenty years ago, North Macedonia had narrowly averted a civil war and NATO was collecting rebel weapons in the poor Balkan country. Two decades on, the country has made strides and is a member of NATO. But its future in the European Union is still in doubt. A decade ago, when Skopje’s Western aspirations were thwarted, the country also veered sharply to the right, into strident nationalism. A few years later the crisis led to a general election. EU leaders are meeting Wednesday to discuss whether to keep accepting Balkan countries as members. There’s little hope that North Macedonia will get a green light to start talks, and the country may not take it well.

POLITICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO