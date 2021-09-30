CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greek PM ‘unapologetic’ in defending Greek borders

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says he is “unapologetic” in defending Greece’s borders in the face of uncontrolled migration attempts, but insists his country is doing so in a manner that respects human rights. Greece has come under strong criticism from rights groups, migrants and some European officials over allegations that its coast guard carries out so-called pushbacks — the summary deportation of people arriving on Greek territory without allowing them to apply for asylum. Greek officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, despite considerable indications such practices occur.

