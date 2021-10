Juan Soto is 11 for 29 (.379/.591/.759) with two doubles, three home runs, 15 walks, and four Ks in nine games and 44 plate appearances on the Washington Nationals’ final road trip of the season, which wraps up with this afternoon’s 3:10 PM ET matchup with the Colorado Rockies, but the 22-year-old slugger, who currently sits second in the race for the National League batting title (at .318 to former teammate Trea Turner’s .325) is just 1 for 8 with a walk and two Ks in 9 PAs in two games in Coors Field.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO