Buy Or Sell: QB ‘Succession Plans’ Are An Overrated Waste Of Resources

Through the first three games of the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have picked up right where they left off in 2020 on the offensive side of the ball. The run game is nonexistent up to this point, averaging a meager 53 yards per game on the ground which remarkably is even worse than the 84 yards per game average that ranked dead last in the league last season. The team is second-to-last in rush attempts, seemingly abandoning the running game altogether as the game wears on. While you would like to see more of a commitment to get the ground game going, the play upfront by the offensive line hasn’t exactly inspired confidence.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO