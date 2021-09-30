Assistant Store Manager Wanted
High school or equivalent (Required) Assistant Store Leader is responsible for assisting with the overall day-to-day operations of the store including continuous development of effective store associates to achieve desired sales and profit results. Assess daily the stores’ ability to meet/exceed customer expectations for ease of shopping, variety, freshness, cleanliness, food safety and regulatory compliance. Assist with coaching and development of store associates through both formal and informal interactions. Perform scheduling, security, maintenance, safety, sanitation, ordering, administration & Human Resource-related duties. Demonstrate the company’s core values of respect, honesty, integrity, diversity, inclusion, and safety. share responsibility for store performance in all areas of operation/human resources.www.themountvernongrapevine.com
Comments / 0