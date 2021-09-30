Riveting rivalry: Perrysburg hosts Anthony Wayne in NLL football showdown

The annual Anthony Wayne-Perrysburg football clash has taken on all the hallmarks of a storied rivalry: mutual respect, a heightened intensity, lots of talented players, and plenty at stake.

The eagerly-anticipated Northern Lakes League game is once again circled on the calendar with kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday at Perrysburg's Steinecker Stadium.

Both Anthony Wayne (4-2 overall, 3-0 NLL) and Perrysburg (4-2, 3-0) not only have matching records, but similar makeups. The teams each have stingy defenses, are strong in the trenches, and have skilled athletes capable of making big plays. The Yellow Jackets are outscoring foes 27.2 to 12.7 per game, while AW is outscoring its opponents 34.5 to 7.6.

The winner of this head-to-head battle has captured seven of the last eight NLL titles.

“For our seniors, this game is something you look forward to since your freshman year,” Anthony Wayne coach Andy Brungard said. “You can often hear them say, 'I remember that game,' and give detailed accounts of games they watched when they were younger. Our group is definitely looking forward to playing together in front of a large crowd in a competitive game.”

First-year Perrysburg coach Dirk Conner may technically be new to the series, but the former Bowling Green coach is aware of its significance.

“Having been in the league since 2013, I know very well what this game means, and it isn't hard to build up that natural internal feeling of a rivalry,” Conner said. “It's one of the things we talked about the first time I ever met the boys. It's just fun year in and year out to be able to compete in a game of this magnitude.”

Anthony Wayne has had the upper hand in the series recently, having won four of the last five meetings. However, Perrysburg broke the Generals' four-game winning streak with a 27-24 victory last fall.

Brungard was an assistant coach at Perrysburg under longtime coach Matt Kregel, before taking over the AW program in 2016.

“I can remember my first conversation with Dirk when he was the defensive coordinator at Bowling Green, and I was the defensive coordinator at Perrysburg,” Brungard said. “We've both been a part of the league for a long time. Dirk and I have encouraged one another throughout the years. He's done an excellent job getting his kids to play hard and execute at both Bowling Green and Perrysburg.”

Conner said he has incredible respect for what Brungard and his staff have done at AW.

“Every year when you turn on their film you understand why they achieve what they have achieved,” Conner said. “They are incredibly well-coached and sound in everything they do. Coach Brungard goes about his business the right way. But we feel good about our program and can't wait to go compete on Friday.”

Perrysburg dropped two of its first three games to open the season. The Yellow Jackets fell 28-10 at home to Dublin Jerome (5-1) in the opener and then lost 27-20 at St. John's (2-3) in Week 3.

Perrysburg has now won four of five with victories over Findlay (28-14), Bowling Green (35-0), Napoleon (28-0), and Southview (42-7). The Yellow Jackets are 3-0 in the NLL having outscored its foes 105-7.

AW lost its first two games of the season (24-14 at Findlay and 22-20 at home against St. John's. The Generals have since won four in a row and the defense has not yielded a point since Week 2. Anthony Wayne has won three straight against NLL opponents (Maumee, Southview, Bowling Green) by a score of 132-0.

Both teams feature outstanding junior running backs. AW's Joe Caswell and Perrysburg's Connor Walendzak sit atop the NLL in key statistical categories.

Caswell has developed into one of the league's top ball carriers. The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound back leads the league in scoring (84 points) and rushing (840 yards).

“Joe Caswell is the most humble player I've ever coached,” Brungard said. “He lives in the weight room and is always finding ways to put in extra time. He's a high integrity player with a disciplined work ethic. He's everything a coach could ask for.”

Walendzak, who is 5-11 and 190 pounds, ranks second in the league in scoring (66) and rushing (818). Walendzak also has 11 catches for 140 yards.

“Connor is incredibly talented, but even more important is his competitive drive, his intelligence, and his dedication to the team and helping the team win however he can,” Conner said.

Perrysburg junior quarterback T.J. Takats has emerged as a dual-threat. Takats leads the league in passing yards (873) and TD tosses (9). He also has rushed for 462 yards and four TDs.

“I think T.J.'s understanding of the offense and his overall ability to just run the show have really made a jump,” Conner said. “T.J. is incredibly calm and poised, which makes him a great leader.”

Jack Borer leads the Perrysburg receiving corps with 21 catches for 264 yards and 4 TDs, while Aiden Kilbride has nine catches for 193 yards and one TD.

AW junior quarterback Cameron Swiger, who was coming off a terrific summer with solid showings at elite QB camps, has thrown for 365 yards and six scores. Wideout Evan Ray has a team-high 111 receiving yards and four TDs.

“The keys for our offense are to move the ball, win the line of scrimmage, create big plays, and stay balanced,” Brungard said.

Both teams have strong units in the trenches. On the offensive line, Evan White leads Anthony Wayne, while Michael Seney is Perrysburg's top lineman. On the defensive line, Alijah Beverly paces Perrysburg, while AW's Cadence Carswell leads the Generals.

Both coaches said the game may be decided in the trenches.

“We must win the battle at the line of scrimmage,” Conner said. “We can't have penalties or have turnovers. We must try to take away the things they are best at doing.”

Brungard said his defense must prevent big plays.

“The keys for our defense are to win the line of scrimmage and play fast,” Brungard said. “Our camaraderie is as good as it's ever been, and both sides of the ball are starting to click.”

First Published September 30, 2021, 2:37pm