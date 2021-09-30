CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Assembler Wanted

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe assembler is responsible for assembling items according to specifications and in a timely manner. Assemble products according to process sheets and blueprints. Gauge the assemblies to the specifications on the process sheets. Visually inspect the components and assemblies. Label the completed units with customer specifications. Do assigned tasks according...

www.themountvernongrapevine.com

Comments / 0

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

Painter Wanted

A company in Fredericktown is looking for a General Laborer to work in their paint department. This is a 1st shift opportunity, the hours are M-F 6 am-4:30 pm, with pay starting out at $14/HR!. Duties and Requirements:. keep area clean, orderly, and safe. maintain and repair equipment. assist other...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Sales Floor Associate Wanted

Dollar Tree is seeking motivated individuals to support our Stores as we provide essential products at great values to the communities we serve. Responsible for assisting with the complete operations of assigned store, in conjunction with assigned tasks and duties. Assist in the merchandising of the store. Fully cross-trained to...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Driver/Warehouse Position Available

At Motion Industries, Drivers also work in our Warehouses. They provide the highest levels of customer service by delivering products timely and treating customers with respect. Drivers are important in developing long standing relationships by catering to the needs of our customers and keeping industry in motion while delivering the difference. Motion Industries offers an excellent benefits package which includes options for healthcare coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, vacation, sick, and holiday pay.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Housekeeping Aide Position Available

Do you enjoy keeping things neat and tidy? If you have a passion for maintaining a safe, home-like environment for guests, The Laurels of Mt. Vernon has an excellent opportunity for you! Come join the team at The Laurels!. The Housekeeping Aide offers cleaning services to provide a sanitary and...
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Los Angeles Business Journal

Assembly Reaches $1 Billion Valuation

Culver City-based ecommerce software and data company Assembly has joined L.A.’s tech startup unicorn club. Following a “significant capital injection” by Boston-based private equity firms Advent International Corp. and Providence Strategic Growth Capital Partners, Assembly has reached a valuation of more than $1 billion, the company announced Sept. 21. Assembly...
CULVER CITY, CA
themountvernongrapevine.com

Assistant Store Manager Wanted

High school or equivalent (Required) Assistant Store Leader is responsible for assisting with the overall day-to-day operations of the store including continuous development of effective store associates to achieve desired sales and profit results. Assess daily the stores’ ability to meet/exceed customer expectations for ease of shopping, variety, freshness, cleanliness, food safety and regulatory compliance. Assist with coaching and development of store associates through both formal and informal interactions. Perform scheduling, security, maintenance, safety, sanitation, ordering, administration & Human Resource-related duties. Demonstrate the company’s core values of respect, honesty, integrity, diversity, inclusion, and safety. share responsibility for store performance in all areas of operation/human resources.
JOBS
themountvernongrapevine.com

Teller Position Available

As a Teller, you will be exposed to a solid foundation to launch your banking career. You will be provided opportunities to develop your skills in building relationships with customers but also learn about the different areas of banking. Huntington’s culture is driven by our commitment to doing what’s right for our customers, our shareholders, our communities and our colleagues. This commitment has never wavered, and never will.
JOBS
themountvernongrapevine.com

Indoor Storage at Fairgrounds

The take-in dates are Sunday, November 7th and 14th beginning at 8 am. Release date will be Sunday, April 3, 2022. The price is $10 per foot by the total length of the unit. We do have a $250 minimum charge. Paperwork and payments will be handled at the Fair...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Place
themountvernongrapevine.com

Custodian Position Available

Kenyon College is conducting a search for a part-time custodian to perform a wide variety of tasks working independently, or as a member of a group, to maintain college buildings and facilities free of hazards and presenting a clean and neat appearance. Work hours may range over all three shifts: 6 am-3 pm, 3 pm-11:30 pm and 10 pm-6:30 am. Rate of pay is $12.00/hr.
COLLEGES
themountvernongrapevine.com

Outdoor Burning Regulations

Our Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry is urging Ohioans to learn about the state’s outdoor burning regulations and to take precautions if you are planning to burn debris this fall. Ohio law states that most outdoor debris burning is prohibited in unincorporated areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November (Ohio Revised Code 1503.18).
POLITICS
themountvernongrapevine.com

New Projects Expected to Create More Than $162 Million in Investments

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for 12 projects set to create 2,426 new jobs and retain 3,252 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $108 million in new payroll and spur more than $162 million in investments across Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Production Packer Position Available

Lanning’s Foods has immediate openings for our wholesale division located at 1033 Newark Road, Mt. Vernon. We are looking for dedicated people to pack and process foods. Most wholesale positions consist of a Monday – Friday work week with no weekends; ever!. If you can follow food safe practices, follow...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
IndieWire

The Most Comfortable Office Chairs for Any Budget

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Back pain is one of the top reasons why employees call out from work, and having the right desk chair can be a vital improvement to your life whether you’re working from home, distance learning, or back in the office. The aesthetics may vary, but when shopping for the right ergonomic office chair, comfort and functionality are equally important. We all have different aesthetic styles...
RETAIL
clearwatertribune.com

PRODUCTION ASSEMBLERS

PRODUCTION ASSEMBLERS: These positions operate in a manufacturing environment and will be used to fill multiple vacancies in entry-level roles for production processes associated with the assembly of high-quality rifle scopes and optics. Starting wage is $14 per hour. A comprehensive benefits package is included for these full-time positions at...
JOBS
themountvernongrapevine.com

Delivery Driver Position Available

Buckle up, hit the open road and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That’s right, we’ll pay you to cruise around in your mobile office – your car – listening to your own tunes and delivering great pizza – and pasta. What more could you want? Independence, good music and great food – with tips! Sound good?
MOUNT VERNON, OH
infosecwriteups.com

Dive into assembler

You will learn arithmetic operations and create a game from sckratch. After reading this article, you will learn how to use arithmetic and logical instructions, as well as shift instructions. Along the way, you will learn how to create subroutines. And at the end you will write a simple toy “Guess the number”.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy