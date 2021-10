A new charity from REI aims to help nonprofits working toward equity and inclusion in outdoor recreation. The Seattle-area-based retailer is kicking off the REI Cooperative Action Fund with an investment totaling $1 million to 19 outdoor equity groups, including the Puget Sound's Black Girls Run! Foundation, Latino Outdoors and the University of Washington's Nature and Health. REI is also calling on its network of 20 million members to donate.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO