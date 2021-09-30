CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Hispanic Real Estate Owner Leaves Franchise To Grow Under Century 21 Real Estate As Century 21 Realty Group

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // GUTTENBURG, NJ - Local real estate entrepreneurs Maira Fernandez, broker/co-owner and Ramon Torres, vice president, announced today that they have left another real estate franchise to grow under the Century 21 Real Estate brand and will now do business as Century 21 Realty Group. Fernandez and Torres, and their 51 relentless sales professionals, can now leverage a growth-oriented and collaborative culture that affords them access to the best, in-class productivity platform, agent learning and coaching, marketing support and technologies to better serve homebuyers, homesellers, and property investors in Guttenberg, throughout Hudson county, and the tri-state area. Fernandez and Torres view the affiliation as a win-win for their company and, more importantly, their clients.

