tvN Releases First Two Mathematics Inspired Drama Posters for Teacher-Student Romance Melancholia

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, this may be one of those dramas that conceptually turns me off but visually works onscreen. I sorta hate that, because on principle I LOATHE teacher-student romances but can also accept that it could work with the right leads and the least icky of set ups. For example, I think Doctors ended up working after they met again as adults in the hospital and also the visuals and chemistry was there, if only they excised the high school part but eh. Unfortunately upcoming tvN drama Melancholia doesn’t just have a teacher-student portion, the entire drama is the teacher-student setting because it’s set in a private elite high school. Im Soo Jung plays a math teacher and Lee Do Hyun is a former child math genius turned low ranked academic slacker at school now. I applaud the drama for taking away the student element in the two posters by dressing Lee Do Hyun in suit and later a trench coat look, rather than a school uniform, so visually he absolutely looks fine with older noona actress Im Soo Jung. He’s always managed incredible chemistry with any lead whether older or younger so I hope the screenwriter has a story in mind that minimizes/explains away the inappropriate setting of these two falling for each other.

