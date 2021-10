One thing I like to recommend, and show off, at the end of my beginning photography class, is books I’ve made out of our images. I got started making these wonderful souvenirs after my daughter-in-law Chele had a beautiful book of pictures Abby and I shot of their wedding in 2009. She used a publishing company called “MyPublisher.com,” and the product was spectacular.

