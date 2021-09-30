CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting beyond small talk: Study finds people enjoy deep conversations with strangers

Science Daily
 6 days ago

People benefit from deep and meaningful conversations that help us forge connections with one another, but we often stick to small talk with strangers because we underestimate how much others are interested in our lives and wrongly believe that deeper conversations will be more awkward and less enjoyable than they actually are, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.

www.sciencedaily.com

