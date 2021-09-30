How a committed minority can change society

Structure (noun): the arrangement of or relation between the parts of something complex; the organization of interrelated elements. My partner trained as an architect, and now he is cursed. His curse is not just working like an architect works, with grueling hours and implacable clients, although that’s true. His curse is seeing like an architect sees. Every structure is, to him, a palimpsest of the structure that could have been, if the people who built things—other architects, of course, and also building-code writers and contractors and construction workers and landscapers and interior designers—had made different choices. If they had made better choices.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO