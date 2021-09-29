Dave Ramsey delivers Convocation message on the power of unity
Founder and CEO of Ramsey Solutions Dave Ramsey, an educator of personal finance whose organization has helped millions escape debt and build wealth, didn’t say much about money during his Convocation address at Liberty University Wednesday morning. Instead, Ramsey emphasized the power and importance of unity within an organization and outlined several enablers of a toxic business environment that leaders should avoid.www.liberty.edu
