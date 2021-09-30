CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Lloyd Keaser | The Man They Call Butch

By Jason Bryant
mattalkonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to this show via: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Deezer | RSS. In March of 2021 at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships in St. Louis, five African-American wrestlers – Iowa State's David Carr, Minnesota's Gable Steveson and the Penn State trip of Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks — all won individual championships. It was a high water mark for wrestlers of color, especially African Americans as at the top level of men's college wrestling – Division I – half of the champions were African American, the most in any one single season.

www.mattalkonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of top-5 battle for Penn State-Iowa

A lot of eyes will be on Kinnick Stadium with an incredibly crucial matchup in store for Week 6. With both Iowa and Penn State winning Week 5, the matchup of undefeated top-5 teams is set for the No. 3 Hawkeyes vs. the No. 4 Nittany Lions. It is a game that will carry early College Football Playoff implications and play a big role in the divisional races for the B1G.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

Watch: Notre Dame fans should be embarrassed Cincinnati took over their stadium

The Cincinnati Bearcats fanbase invaded Notre Dame Stadium for Saturday’s game against the Fighting Irish. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had far from the easiest 2021 campaign, as evidenced by their narrow victories over Florida State and Toledo to kick off the year. But, things got easier, as they handily defeated both Purdue and Wisconsin to improve to 4-0. Now, they looked to go 5-0 with a win over the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Keaser
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Saturday Night’s Win

After two-straight near misses against ranked opponents, Nebraska dominated Northwestern on Saturday night. It was an encouraging performance for the Huskers and head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska jumped on the outmanned Wildcats right from the start, building a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The Huskers later led 35-7 at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
elonnewsnetwork.com

A conversation with Carli Lloyd

American soccer star Carli Lloyd has seen it all, from a college career to the Olympics. Before she spoke at Fall Convocation, Elon News Network sat down with the athlete to hear her thoughts as she gets closer to retirement. The following conversation has been edited for space and clarity.
ELON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butch#Combat#The Ncaa Division#African American#Iowa State#African Americans#Stone
247Sports

RB Eden James, son of NFL great Edgerrin James, commits to Howard

Howard picked up a commitment from what could end up being the HBCU's highest-ranked signee in the modern recruiting era on Monday night as three-star running back Eden James announced that he plans to play for the Bison. Howard, who 247Sports ranks as the nation's No. 92 running back in the class of 2022, is the son of NFL great and four-time Pro Bowl selection Edgerrin James. He burst onto the national recruiting scene back in late August when he ran for 297 yards and two touchdowns in Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast's shocking upset of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage.
NFL
thegazette.com

Penn State coach James Franklin: Not wild about visiting Iowa City

When a team vaults to No. 3 in Associated Press’ football Top 25, it’s going to get noticed. Here’s what Penn State Coach James Franklin said about the Hawkeyes Saturday night after his team’s 24-0 win over Indiana, and what some writers said about Iowa since its 51-14 win at Maryland last Friday:
IOWA STATE
allsportstucson.com

Tommy Lloyd: ‘They were excited to play’

By the end of the afternoon, the best thing about Saturday’s Red-Blue Game for Tommy Lloyd was, well, that he saw UA “get to compete as a team.”. It wasn’t Dalen Terry winning the dunk contest or the fans in the stands. And everything that goes with it. Of course,...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Hoosiers lose Penix indefinitely with shoulder injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had his first three seasons end early because of injuries. The Hoosiers remain hopeful Penix won’t make it four in a row. Coach Tom Allen said Monday that the redshirt junior suffered a separated throwing shoulder during Saturday’s loss at Penn State. He is out indefinitely […]
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy