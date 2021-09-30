Lloyd Keaser | The Man They Call Butch

Howard picked up a commitment from what could end up being the HBCU's highest-ranked signee in the modern recruiting era on Monday night as three-star running back Eden James announced that he plans to play for the Bison. Howard, who 247Sports ranks as the nation's No. 92 running back in the class of 2022, is the son of NFL great and four-time Pro Bowl selection Edgerrin James. He burst onto the national recruiting scene back in late August when he ran for 297 yards and two touchdowns in Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast's shocking upset of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO