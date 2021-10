Margaret M. Gotto, 91, of Warren, passed away on Sunday, Sept, 26, 2021, at Saint Mary’s at Asbury Ridge in Erie. The daughter of the late Matthew and Rose Ritz Gotto, Margaret was born on Jan. 19, 1930, in Warren. For most of her life, she lived in the family home on Madison Avenue in Warren, later spending winters in St. Petersburg, Fla., and the past six years as a resident of Saint Mary’s.