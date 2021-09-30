CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Rogers for City Council

By Rebecca Burns, Fairbanks
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 4 days ago

To the editor: I am writing in support of June Rogers for re-election to Seat B on the Fairbanks City Council. I first got to know and work with June Rogers when I served on the board of directors of the Fairbanks Arts Association (FAA). As FAA’s executive director June demonstrated her ability to listen openly, collaborate with individuals and groups, and foster an environment for a diversity of people to work together for common aims. June was always well prepared for meetings, providing research materials and insightful perspectives to keep the board well informed for decision making on a wide range of issues.

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 0

