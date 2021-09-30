CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

2021 3Q Cost Report: Construction Execs Stay Confident

By Jonathan Keller
enr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorries over price inflation and persistent labor shortages have cooled optimism among construction executives, but overall confidence in the market remains strong. A cautiously optimistic view about a full market recovery can be seen in results of the latest ENR Construction Industry Confidence Index. The Index dropped three points to a rating of 65. This quarter’s regression follows a record 17-point gain in Q2. Despite the drop, the index remains at its second highest level since the third quarter of 2018.

www.enr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rochester Business Journal

Increase in material costs affecting local construction projects

An increase in the price of building materials is having an impact on local construction and development projects, but the price hikes are not stopping work from getting done. Peter Muench, vice president of preconstruction services at LeChase Construction Services LLC, says the situation requires the firm to be adaptable and flexible. “It makes pre-planning even more critical,” he says. LeChase connects with manufacturers and suppliers to ...
CONSTRUCTION
Rebel Yell

Hydrogen Chloride Production Plant Cost Analysis 2021, Price Trends, Raw Materials Costs, Profit Margins, Product Pricing, Land and Construction Costs 2026| Syndicated Analytics

The latest report by Syndicated Analytics titled “Hydrogen Chloride Production Cost Analysis 2021-2026: Capital Investment, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Operating Cost, Industry Trends and Revenue Statistics” offers the requisite knowledge one requires before foraying into the hydrogen chloride industry. The report encompasses exhaustive insights pertaining to pricing, margins, utility costs, operating costs, capital investments, raw material requirements and primary process flow, which is based on the latest economic data. It is a must-read report for new entrants, investors, researchers, consultants and business strategists that assists them in understanding the hydrogen chloride industry in a better manner to make informed business decisions.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Industry#Construction Workers#U S Economy#Real Estate#Enr#Confindex#Princeton#Cfma
The Associated Press

Midwest report: Business confidence in economy plummets

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states have seen their confidence in the economy plummet in recent weeks, according to a monthly survey released Friday that reflected leaders’ lowest rate of confidence since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. The overall index for September of...
BUSINESS
AFP

GM reports big drop in 3Q US sales on semiconductor woes

General Motors reported a sharp drop in third-quarter US sales on Friday as the global semiconductor crunch depletes dealerships of auto supply amid still-strong consumer demand. The big US automaker described auto inventories as "historically low" after months of limited semiconductor supply, which has led to manufacturing outages and cuts throughout its plant network. GM reported third-quarter sales of 446,997 in the United States, down almost a third from the year-ago period. In the most recent quarter, the chip shortage was exacerbated by a surge in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, which is home to key semiconductor capacity.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
enr.com

2021 3Q Cost Report: Aging Iron, Delivery Delays Seen in Heavy Equipment Fleets

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in early 2020, many fleet managers took a wait-and-see approach, hoping that the year’s construction season would not be lost entirely. But more than a year of working through supply chain disruptions and inconsistent deliveries has taken a bit of a toll on the equipment market, according to the latest data from analytics firm EquipmentWatch.
INDUSTRY
enr.com

2021 3Q Cost Report: Economic Recovery Slows Amid Delta Variant Concerns

Following a period of strong recovery, construction activity has begun to cool, largely due to emerging COVID-19 variants, high materials prices, a shortage of workers and other challenges. “Construction starts have hit a rough patch following the euphoria seen in the early stages of recovery from the pandemic,” says Richard...
BUSINESS
enr.com

2021 3Q Cost Report: Post-Pandemic Worker Shortages Add Wage Pressure

Despite the construction market upheaval during the pandemic, labor rates remain relatively steady. Analysts noted some short-term adjustments to compensation by construction employers in 2020, with ongoing labor shortages continuing to put pressure on wages. One general employment trend seen coming out of the pandemic has been the difficulty in...
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Confidence in UK economy slumps as costs rise - IoD

Company directors’ confidence in the UK economy has plummeted, according to a survey published on Friday, as costs continue to mount. The Institute of Directors’ Economic Confidence Index slid to -1% in September from highs of 27% in June and 22% in July. It is the first time the index recorded a negative score since January 2021, at the start of the third national lockdown.
ECONOMY
azbex.com

Construction Backlog, Confidence Fell in August

Associated Builders and Contractors has reported its Construction Backlog Indicator fell sharply to 7.7 months in August, according to an ABC member survey conducted August 19t to September 1st. The reading is down 0.8 months from July 2021 and down 0.3 months from August 2020. ABC’s Construction Confidence Index readings...
CONSTRUCTION
helpnetsecurity.com

C-level execs confident in their software supply chain security, but challenges remain

A survey of C-level executives released by CloudBees reveals high confidence levels in software supply chain security but a limited understanding of the essential components that make a software supply chain secure. The survey also reveals that among nearly all companies, supply chain security is a higher priority than just two years ago.
SOFTWARE
enr.com

Video Exclusive: XL Construction Announces Management Changes

ENR California & Northwest editor Erica Berardi talks with Eric Raff, co-founder and CEO of XL Construction, and Richard Walker, president, about upcoming management changes. Raff will step down as chief executive and assume the role of executive chairman. Walker will replace Raff as XL's CEO effective January 2022.
CONSTRUCTION
enr.com

Study: Popularity of Design-Build Contracts Grows

Project owners continue to award projects in greater numbers under design-build contracts, a new study by the Design-Build Institute of America and consultant FMI shows. By 2025, according to the study, if design-build continues growing at the same rate, it will account for $400 billion worth of work in the U.S. In 11 key non-residential market segments, the delivery method will account for 47% of U.S. construction spending, up from 42% in the five-year period ending in 2020. The study foresees design-build claiming 16% of highway/street work, 15% of school construction and 13% of manufacturing.
CONSTRUCTION
insurancebusinessmag.com

Climate change will challenge booming construction industry – Marsh report

The construction industry is facing increasing challenges due to climate change and the effort to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new report by Marsh and Guy Carpenter, both businesses of Marsh McLennan. The report, Future of Construction: A Global Forecast for 2030, was written with Oxford Economics....
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

How has the pandemic has impacted construction costs, delays?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Since the start of the pandemic, everything from groceries to gasoline have gotten more expensive. Experts say the cost of construction has been heavily affected as well and supply chain issues have even caused delays in construction speed. Tom Snapp, senior vice president of Ferguson Construction,...
CONSTRUCTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy