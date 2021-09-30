2021 3Q Cost Report: Construction Execs Stay Confident

General Motors reported a sharp drop in third-quarter US sales on Friday as the global semiconductor crunch depletes dealerships of auto supply amid still-strong consumer demand. The big US automaker described auto inventories as "historically low" after months of limited semiconductor supply, which has led to manufacturing outages and cuts throughout its plant network. GM reported third-quarter sales of 446,997 in the United States, down almost a third from the year-ago period. In the most recent quarter, the chip shortage was exacerbated by a surge in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, which is home to key semiconductor capacity.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO