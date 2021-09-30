CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, WY

Alan Clarke Jones

Powell Tribune
 4 days ago

Alan Clarke Jones passed away Sept. 26, 2021, a week before his 80th birthday, at Powell Valley Hospital following a brief illness involving his pituitary gland. Alan was born on Oct. 3, 1941 to Richard R. (Dick) and Estes (Jack) Clarke Jones in Powell, Wyoming. He was the second of three children born to this union. He attended school at Parkside Elementary, Powell Junior High and Powell Senior High School, graduating in 1959. He continued his education at Northwest Community College and completed his bachelors degree at the University of Wyoming in 1963. Alan was an Eagle Scout and a member of the high school swim team and band.

