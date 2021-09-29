Should City of Bismarck Have Lowered Legal Body Piercing Age for Teenagers?
The minimum age for body piercing in Bismarck has been modified from 16 to 14. The City of Bismarck has altered an ordinance pertaining to teenagers and piercings. According to KFYR-TV, the city has decided to lower the legal body piercing age from 16 to 14. The report states that lowering the age will be good for local piercing businesses because teenagers will get pierced locally rather than traveling out of town.965thefox.com
