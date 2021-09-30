Our Five Favorite ‘Have Aloha Will Travel’ Podcast Episodes

Scroll down to listen to today’s podcast.Travel may be opening back up again, with a huge shake-up of the rules due to drop on 4 October, but there’s still a web of complex restrictions to contend with before you can jet off on holiday.Travellers venturing abroad must identify the requirements of their destination, assess Foreign Office advice and the effect that may have on travel insurance cover, and organise the complicated series of tests and documentation required to return to the UK – even from a “green list” (soon to be Rest of World) country.Will quarantine-free status be bestowed on more countries as the red list continues to evolve? What are travellers’ rights? And how do the laws of the four nations of the UK interact?At a time when the rules of the travel game are changing at warp speed, The Independent has created a daily podcast on the top travel issues of the day.Each day I’ll bring you the latest news and give you my analysis in 10 minutes or less.Listen to today’s full episode.Listen on Spotify.Listen on Apple Podcasts.Listen on Pocket Casts.Listen on Acast.Tune in every day for the inside track on all the latest travel stories.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO