CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Our Five Favorite ‘Have Aloha Will Travel’ Podcast Episodes

By Kevin Allen
Hawaii Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you haven’t heard—we do a podcast! The “Have Aloha Will Travel” podcast, co-hosted by our editorial duo Catherine Toth Fox and Kevin Allen, has been going on for over two years. Two years! Releasing an episode once every two weeks without fail, the HAWT podcast has amassed quite the library with 67 episodes published.

www.hawaiimagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Listen to today’s episode of Simon Calder’s travel podcast: Ireland scraps red list, Perth flights delayed and more

Scroll down to listen to today’s podcast.Travel may be opening back up again, with a huge shake-up of the rules due to drop on 4 October, but there’s still a web of complex restrictions to contend with before you can jet off on holiday.Travellers venturing abroad must identify the requirements of their destination, assess Foreign Office advice and the effect that may have on travel insurance cover, and organise the complicated series of tests and documentation required to return to the UK – even from a “green list” (soon to be Rest of World) country.Will quarantine-free status be bestowed on more countries as the red list continues to evolve? What are travellers’ rights? And how do the laws of the four nations of the UK interact?At a time when the rules of the travel game are changing at warp speed, The Independent has created a daily podcast on the top travel issues of the day.Each day I’ll bring you the latest news and give you my analysis in 10 minutes or less.Listen to today’s full episode.Listen on Spotify.Listen on Apple Podcasts.Listen on Pocket Casts.Listen on Acast.Tune in every day for the inside track on all the latest travel stories.
TRAVEL
Only In Hawaii

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Hawaii With Boardwalks And Waterfalls Is Quite The Hike

If you want to see something spectacular, there’s a boardwalk trail in Hawaii that leads to waterfalls that you must see. Waimoku Falls via Pipiwai Trail is an incredible hike that will take you over boardwalks and through a bamboo forest, all the way to stunning waterfalls. This easy hike is one that the whole […] The post The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Hawaii With Boardwalks And Waterfalls Is Quite The Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
HAWAII STATE
thrillgeek.com

ThrillGeek Podcast – Episode 180 – HHN HYPE Episode

On this episode of the podcast, we are joined by special guest Erin from Babes with the Power Podcast and discuss what we are excited about Halloween Horror Nights 2021, which is pretty much everything!. We discuss the shows, scarezones, houses, food, and MORE that are coming to Halloween Horror...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

My Favorite Timezones For Living & Traveling

To me the topic of timezones is interesting, both as it impacts where one chooses to live, and in terms of choosing where to vacation. I love traveling far away, and in a way jetlag has its charms, but there’s also something nice about not having a major disruption to your typical schedule.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Hawai I#Honolulu Magazine#Mercury#Aloha Will Travel#Vp Of Marketing
TravelPulse

TravelPulse Podcast: Fall Travel Outlook

In this World Tourism Day episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the latest trending news in the travel industry, including updates on popular tourism destinations, the resumption of cruising at big ports and more. Later in the show, Bowman interviews Greg Schulze, a Senior Vice President with Expedia Group....
TRAVEL
goombastomp.com

A Winner Is You Podcast Episode 23: Days Gone

Please don’t hate us for our brief hiatus, this game is just suuuper long! We decided to do a deep dive on a game that has been itching away at us since its less-than-earth-shattering release back in 2019 – Bend Studio’s Days Gone. That’s right, we went full on backlog busting with this one!
VIDEO GAMES
Hawaii Magazine

4 Old-School Favorites on Hawai‘i Island

On Hawai‘i Island, you’ll find some of the state’s oldest eateries, places preserved in amber, where the decor and menu have changed little over the decades. Many are helmed by the third or fourth generations of the founders, now feeding the third or fourth generation of customers. Here are four favorites that feel like a step back in time.
RESTAURANTS
singletracks.com

Mid-Travel Mashup: Favorites, Surprises, and Best Values

Today we’re wrapping up our mid-travel, trail bike mashup with our bike testers, Chris, Gerow, and Matt. We’ll meet the testers, discuss how the bikes were selected, and find out how the test rides were conducted. Then the team will share which bikes were their favorites, and talk about some of the surprises along the way.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Marketing
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Virgin River fans left shocked as Martin Henderson shares update on season four

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has left fans shocked after taking to social media to share an update on season four of the show. The 46-year-old actor, who stars as Jack Sheridan in the light-hearted Netflix drama, appeared in a Cameo video for a fan in which he shared an exciting update on the progress of the show. Speaking to the camera from his home, he revealed that filming had begun. "[The new season is] coming out sometime, maybe not that soon… But anyway, we're in the middle of season four," he said.
TV SERIES
vegoutmag.com

Our Favorite Vegan Restaurants in Portland

Add these restaurants to the top of your must-try list in the City of Roses!. Portland is one of the most vegan-friendly cities in the United States. From Pan-Asian dim sum and Mediterranean fare to Southern comfort food and decadent desserts, there are many great plant-based options to try! Here’s a list of our favorite vegan restaurants in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

5 of Our Favorite Fall Candles

To celebrate the start of fall, we’re introducing home scents that make us want to bundle up next to the fire, even if the Arizona weather feels differently. From pumpkin spice and baked apple cinnamon to rich sandalwood and palo santo, here are five candles that are perfect to ring in the season of plaid, PSLs, foliage and football.
SHOPPING
brownstoner.com

Take a Deep Dive Into the Built Environment With the 11th Annual Archtober

With a full calendar of exhibits, tours and activities, architecture enthusiasts can soak up knowledge about the city’s designed environment with the 11th annual Archtober. This year the month-long celebration, organized by the Center for Architecture, includes a mix of in-person and virtual events that takes the exploration of architecture and design around the five boroughs and beyond. The “Building of the Day” architect-led tours provide an in-person look at the latest in design, like the renovated Brooklyn Public Library Central Branch by Toshiko Mori and Studio Gang’s 11 Hoyt in Downtown Brooklyn, while the “Travel To” series of virtual tours allow a look at projects in Los Angeles and Mexico City. If you want to enjoy the fall weather outside of the city there are also some in-person weekend tours to spots like Art Omi and the New Canaan Historical Society.
BROOKLYN, NY
ComicBook

Wendy's Finally Releases Strawberry Frosty in US But There's a Catch

Wendy's has become a bit of a staple in the fast food landscape, with menu items that have gained notoriety of their own. Among them is the Frosty, a frozen concoction that has been with the chain since its inception in 1969, but has only come in a handful of flavors. The elusive strawberry Frosty has become somewhat of an urban legend among consumers in the United States, as it has only been available for sale sporadically in Canada since 2010. For the first time ever, the strawberry Frosty can now be purchased in the United States — but only in a very specific way. The drink is only available at the Wendy's Hamburger Stand in Heath, Ohio, which is located inside of a Walmart store just 42 miles away from Wendy's headquarters. The location opened in early August, and it offers a number of exclusive offerings, including nuggets in Buttermilk Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar flavors, and Frosty sundaes in Chocolate Lover and Strawberry Celebration flavors.
RESTAURANTS
Hawaii Magazine

Get Ready for Fall Weather With These Three Hawaiʻi-Inspired Coffee Cocktails

From ice cream to pastries and more, coffee seems to go well with everything. And there’s no better time than Hawaiʻi’s fall season, where the temps drop ever-so-slightly and the sun sets before seven in the afternoon, to mix a little coffee into your cocktails. That’s right, two of America’s favorite liquids coming together to form one boozy union. But, if you’re not one to come up with your own concoctions, don’t fret! Writer Shanna Schad and local spirit maker Kōloa Rum Company have joined forces to put together three decadent coffee cocktails perfect to start—or end—your day with.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hawaii Magazine

Podcast Show Notes: Have Aloha Will Travel EP67

Yes, HAWAIʻI Magazine still publishes issues. While we are on a print hiatus, the editorial team here at HAWAIʻI Magazine has been putting together digital issues in 2021, and recently released their September/October edition. You can read all about how to access this digital issue, and why you need it to plan your next Hawaiʻi vacation, here.
TRAVEL
studio-mcgee.com

Our Favorite Fall Accessories For 2021

Accessories can make or break a look…. and whether you’re styling your home or your outfit, there’s nothing like finding the perfect finishing touches to pull it all together. When it comes to accessorizing for fall, we’re all about adding layers of warmth, texture, and personality. This year, we did...
APPAREL
homeschool.com

Our Favorite Fall Books to Read

Even before children learn to read they can discover the wonderment of books, especially books illustrated about the autumn season. All the colors and shapes of the season illustrated in picture books are sure to spark interest from the very start!. Young Reader Fall Books. Add some words to the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy