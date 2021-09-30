CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Powell, WY

Lea Ann Bucher

Powell Tribune
 4 days ago

Lea Ann (Russell) Bucher, 66, of Powell, passed away Sept. 23, 2021. Lea Ann, a life-long adventurous soul and free spirit, is survived by her sons, Russ Hiatt and MaLessa Jensen; grandson Dawson, all of Powell; Randy Hiatt and his fiance Noelle St. John; granddaughter Mykee, grandson Landon, and baby boy Hiatt, who she was so excited to meet in December, all of Billings, Montana; brother, Denny and Delora Russell, and family, of Mackay, Idaho; brother, Lee and Kris Russell and family, of Pocatello, Idaho; and sister Ruth Foster and family, of Pocatello, Idaho. Too many people to list, as her family, also greatly feel Lea Ann’s loss because she genuinely loved people.

www.powelltribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powell, WY
Powell, WY
Obituaries
City
Leo, WY
State
Montana State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Obituaries
State
Nebraska State
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Russell
Person
Ruth Foster
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy