Lea Ann Bucher

Lea Ann (Russell) Bucher, 66, of Powell, passed away Sept. 23, 2021. Lea Ann, a life-long adventurous soul and free spirit, is survived by her sons, Russ Hiatt and MaLessa Jensen; grandson Dawson, all of Powell; Randy Hiatt and his fiance Noelle St. John; granddaughter Mykee, grandson Landon, and baby boy Hiatt, who she was so excited to meet in December, all of Billings, Montana; brother, Denny and Delora Russell, and family, of Mackay, Idaho; brother, Lee and Kris Russell and family, of Pocatello, Idaho; and sister Ruth Foster and family, of Pocatello, Idaho. Too many people to list, as her family, also greatly feel Lea Ann’s loss because she genuinely loved people.