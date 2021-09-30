CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panther golf competes at Zach Johnson Invitational

The UNI men’s golf team traveled to Des Moines for the Zach Johnson Invitational on Monday, Sept. 27 and Tuesday, Sept. 28. The Zach Johnson Invitational is a prestigious tournament that is held by local pro golfer Zach Johnson, who attended Drake University for college golf. The field of 15 teams included several teams from the Missouri Valley conference, with teams playing 36 holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday.

