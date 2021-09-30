CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cure Kids Cancer: Kolby

By Taneil
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn early 2020, Kolby from Volin was complaining of leg pains. His parents thought their 11-year-old had growing pains or maybe an injury from track. After a while, the pain got so bad that Kolby was rolling on the ground. His parents took him to the doctor and after a few appointments, they heard the words no parent ever wants to hear: "Kolby has cancer."

