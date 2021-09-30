CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

6 new Dayton-area restaurants opened in September, with more coming soon – including a revamped version of an Oregon District favorite

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of summer ushered in new restaurants with Tiki themes, Caribbean cuisine and burritos from New Jersey. Backwater Voodoo, located next to the popular Watermark in Miamisburg, offers Tiki cocktails and New Orleans inspired food. Agnes All Natural Grill has relocated in downtown Dayton with family-inspired Caribbean food and...

