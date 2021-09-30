CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Maps updated with wildfires layer, Address Maker

By Rei Padla
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Maps is constantly being updated. It is one app that is regularly used by almost anyone whether an ordinary consumer, a driver, or a bigger brand. After learning about the enhancements to our Google shopping experience, here are new details pertaining to Google Maps. Since the app tells us the location, it is important that the maps are always updated so Google can provide reliable information all the time. New mapping features are ready and they can help communities become more discoverable yet safer and more sustainable.

