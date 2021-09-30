Train hits semi stuck on tracks on east side: see the exact moment of impact

View more in
Indianapolis, IN
Alabama woman hit by truck while trying to rescue dog on highway
A woman was killed over the weekend after she was struck by a vehicle while trying to save a dog crossing traffic.
One in critical condition after stabbing downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was hospitalized after being stabbed downtown at a Greyhound Bus Station on Sunday evening. There is no information about the suspect yet. The individual is in critical condition. This story will be updated as more information is released.
Standoff suspect arrested in Columbus after report of pouring gasoline on other person
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man was arrested Friday in Columbus after a short standoff with police. Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Pence Street for a reported disturbance. They received reports that a man at the residence had poured gasoline on another person and pointed a gun at that person. […]
1 injured after stabbing on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a stabbing that left one person in critical condition. According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at around 4:30 on Saturday afternoon near the intersections of Milburn Street and Burdsal Parkway. Police said an adult male had been transported to a nearby hospital in […]
I-70 crash numbers rise near busy construction zone
GREENFIELD, Ind. — As construction continues on I-70 in Hancock County, INDOT is pleading with people to please slow down and pay attention. The stretch of road along the construction site has become a hot spot for accidents, some which can back up traffic for hours. ”Please just pay attention and pay attention to that […]
IMPD taking district-by-district approach to target reckless driving
INDIANAPOLIS — Following a nationwide and statewide trend, authorities in Marion County have also seen an increase in traffic accident deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. “We’ve experienced an increase in reckless driving, traffic fatalities, serious bodily injury accidents and we’ve had several high-profile cases of children that have been killed this year an […]
Woman killed after being hit by train in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed after being hit by a train Thursday evening. The Anderson Police Department said the incident happened at the railroad crossing near 38th and Raible Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found the woman and began rendering aid. She was […]
Road rage incident in Anderson leads to 1 dead, 1 arrested
ANDERSON, Ind. — One man is dead and another is in jail following a road rage shooting in Anderson. Early Monday police announced they arrested an 18-year-old suspect. Police say when they arrived on the intersection of Broadway and Webster Street on Sunday morning and found the victim in the street. Police believe a confrontation […]
Indy’s 200th Homicide in 2021: Near east side shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the near east side neighborhood of the city that left one man dead and one woman wounded. This marks the 200th homicide this year in the city of Indianapolis. Officials for IMPD said they located the scene close to the intersection of […]
