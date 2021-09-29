Disabled veterans to receive increase in 2022

It is projected that over 5.1 million disabled military veterans and over 1.87 million retired military veterans will receive an increase of over 5% percent in their military checks starting in 2022. This would be the largest increase since 1983.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) stated that the annual disability compensation benefit for the over 5.1 million disabled veterans is $18,549. The Department of Defense (DoD) stated that the annual retirement pay for the 1.87 million retired veterans is $30,265.

With the projected 5% increase for disabled veterans, it is anticipated that disabled veterans will receive an average of approximately $100 more in their monthly checks. For the 1.87 million retired veterans, it is projected that they will receive an average of $160 more in their monthly checks.

The increased adjustment in the military compensation is based upon the annual inflation-based Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), which is soon to be determined by the government. The federal government uses the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which evaluates the costs of a select group of products and services with the previous year, and then determines if there is an increase or decrease.

During 2021, the Department of Labor (DoL) indicated that the costs of goods and services have increased faster than the previous year. Recent data from the DoL revealed a 5.4% increase from last year, with only two (2) months to remaining in the current fiscal year, which ends on September 30, 2021.

The disabled and retired veterans are not the only individuals impacted by COLA. Over 50 million individuals receiving federal employee retirement and social security will also be increased by COLA.

The official government announcement will occur in early October and the COLA increase will start January 1, 2022.

My Opinion: At first glance, some people may feel that the projected over 5% COLA increase to military retired and disabled veterans is significantly high. I disagree and feel that the COLA should be increased, especially for disabled veterans.

A review of the last twelve (12) years (2009 to 2020) reveals that the average COLA provided to military retired and disabled veterans is only 1.38%. This COLA will also be applicable to over 50 million other individuals in two (2) distinct categories.

There are two issues I have had with COLA and disability benefits.

The first issue is the long-term rounding down of adjusted COLA rates to the next lower dollar amount erodes the value of these benefits over time and does not keep pace with the rise in the cost of living. The rounding down of veterans’ COLA unfairly targets disabled veterans, their dependents and survivors for cost savings to the government.

The second issue is normally called “concurrent receipt of military longevity retired pay and veterans disability compensation.” Current law provides that service-connected veterans rated less than fifty (50%) percent disabled, (who retire from the military), do not receive disability compensation from the VA, in addition to their full military retirement pay.

These disabled veterans must surrender retired pay in an amount equal to the disability compensation they receive. These veterans have served and earned their retirement pay by their service to our country. The retirement longevity pay they have earned should not have their disability compensation deducted, as an “offset” for cost savings to the government.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) have been trying to enact federal legislation on these two issues since 2015. The DAV will continue to battle until these two (2) issues are resolved for our disabled veterans.

John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran who also serves as the Benefits Protection Team Leader (BPTL) for the DAV Department of Ohio. He is also the Chapter Adjutant for DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County).