CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clermont County, OH

Disabled veterans to receive increase in 2022

Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 9 days ago

It is projected that over 5.1 million disabled military veterans and over 1.87 million retired military veterans will receive an increase of over 5% percent in their military checks starting in 2022. This would be the largest increase since 1983.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) stated that the annual disability compensation benefit for the over 5.1 million disabled veterans is $18,549. The Department of Defense (DoD) stated that the annual retirement pay for the 1.87 million retired veterans is $30,265.

With the projected 5% increase for disabled veterans, it is anticipated that disabled veterans will receive an average of approximately $100 more in their monthly checks. For the 1.87 million retired veterans, it is projected that they will receive an average of $160 more in their monthly checks.

The increased adjustment in the military compensation is based upon the annual inflation-based Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), which is soon to be determined by the government. The federal government uses the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which evaluates the costs of a select group of products and services with the previous year, and then determines if there is an increase or decrease.

During 2021, the Department of Labor (DoL) indicated that the costs of goods and services have increased faster than the previous year. Recent data from the DoL revealed a 5.4% increase from last year, with only two (2) months to remaining in the current fiscal year, which ends on September 30, 2021.

The disabled and retired veterans are not the only individuals impacted by COLA. Over 50 million individuals receiving federal employee retirement and social security will also be increased by COLA.

The official government announcement will occur in early October and the COLA increase will start January 1, 2022.

My Opinion: At first glance, some people may feel that the projected over 5% COLA increase to military retired and disabled veterans is significantly high. I disagree and feel that the COLA should be increased, especially for disabled veterans.

A review of the last twelve (12) years (2009 to 2020) reveals that the average COLA provided to military retired and disabled veterans is only 1.38%. This COLA will also be applicable to over 50 million other individuals in two (2) distinct categories.

There are two issues I have had with COLA and disability benefits.

The first issue is the long-term rounding down of adjusted COLA rates to the next lower dollar amount erodes the value of these benefits over time and does not keep pace with the rise in the cost of living. The rounding down of veterans’ COLA unfairly targets disabled veterans, their dependents and survivors for cost savings to the government.

The second issue is normally called “concurrent receipt of military longevity retired pay and veterans disability compensation.” Current law provides that service-connected veterans rated less than fifty (50%) percent disabled, (who retire from the military), do not receive disability compensation from the VA, in addition to their full military retirement pay.

These disabled veterans must surrender retired pay in an amount equal to the disability compensation they receive. These veterans have served and earned their retirement pay by their service to our country. The retirement longevity pay they have earned should not have their disability compensation deducted, as an “offset” for cost savings to the government.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) have been trying to enact federal legislation on these two issues since 2015. The DAV will continue to battle until these two (2) issues are resolved for our disabled veterans.

John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran who also serves as the Benefits Protection Team Leader (BPTL) for the DAV Department of Ohio. He is also the Chapter Adjutant for DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County).

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Sun-Times

It takes ‘more than a note from a doctor’ for a veteran to qualify for a disability rating

On Sunday, the Sun-Times reported on property tax exemptions, including exemptions for disabled veterans, with a focus on the exemptions given to Sen. Tammy Duckworth and other Illinois politicians. I am a Vietnam veteran diagnosed with a 100% disability, and I feel that parts of the article may not reflect how difficult it can be for the majority of veterans to receive a favorable disability rating from the Veterans Administration. It takes far more than a note from a doctor.
CHICAGO, IL
WSVN-TV

Some disabled veterans don’t have to pay for permits

(WSVN) - When some disabled veterans have work done on their homes, they do not have to pay for permits. If you didn’t know it, you are not alone. When one vet tried to show the city the law, he says they still charged him, and it’s why he asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser to step in for him.
MILITARY
INFORUM

Letter: It's time to do something about pay for disabled veterans

On Sept. 2, Newsweek ran a story entitled “'War on Terror' Cost U.S. $21 Trillion, Its Conflicts Killed Nearly One Million, Reports Show.” Disabled veterans understand the implications of this massive waste of federal revenue in the lives of Americans. They live in a grossly undercompensated life situation daily. In...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
County
Clermont County, OH
Clermont County, OH
Government
Military.com

Expanded Housing Grants for Disabled Veterans Now Available

The Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding the Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) grant program to include less seriously disabled veterans as well as increasing the limits on how many veterans may participate in the program. The VA’s housing grant program is designed to help severely disabled veterans make their homes...
MILITARY
KDVR.com

Homeless, disabled veteran facing family hardships looking for guidance and help

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado veteran and her family called on the Problem Solvers for help after a year of hardships and nowhere to turn. From a middle class working family to rock bottom in the intensive care unit, retired military specialist Ashley Wickham is a disabled veteran who is now trying to fight for her three children’s safety and health from a hospital bed herself.
DENVER, CO
mocoshow.com

County Office of Procurement to Accept Disabled Veteran Certification in MFD (Minority, Female, & Disabled) Program Starting Friday, Oct. 1

County Office of Procurement to Accept Disabled Veteran Certification in MFD (Minority, Female, & Disabled) Program Starting Friday, Oct. 1. Montgomery County’s Office of Procurement will add the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ “Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business” certification to the County’s Minority, Female and Disabled (MFD) owned business program starting Friday, Oct. 1. The certification allows service-disabled veterans to qualify with a preference under the “disabled” category when competing for County contracts.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Tribune-Democrat

Cambria County receives funds to digitize veterans' records

The Pennsylvania Veterans Trust Fund has awarded the Cambria County Office of Veterans Affairs $17,400 to help with digitization of veterans’ records, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, announced Monday. “County offices are one of the primary contacts for veterans and their families when it comes to accessing benefits...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Benefits#Disability#The Department Of Defense#Dod#Cost Of Living Adjustment#Cola#The Department Of Labor#Dol
carolinacoastonline.com

Murphy receives Hero Defender Award for work on veterans’ issues

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents Carteret County and much of eastern North Carolina in U.S. Congress, was recently given the Hero Defender Award by a veterans’ foundation. Rep. Murphy accepted the award from the John P. Mayhugh Foundation Wednesday, according to a release from his press...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carehomeprofessional.com

Carer receives BEM for services to veterans during COVID-19

Royal Star & Garter lead healthcare assistant Emrys Owen has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to veterans during COVID-19. Emrys, who was awarded the BEM in The Queen’s New Year’s Honours List, received his medal at Loseley House by the Lord Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, on Monday 20 September.
MILITARY
9&10 News

VFW Praises Increased Funding for Veterans from State Budget

The Veterans of Foreign Wars is in Harbor Springs this week for their 94th fall conference. They’re be talking about resources for veterans. Leaving Afghanistan has left many veterans going through mental struggles, especially those who served there, including The Veterans of Foreign Wars quarter master Derek Blumke. “The entire...
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
WKBW-TV

Florida nonprofit committed to ensuring veterans receive proper burial

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people pass away in South Florida every year. Unfortunately, for some, there's no family or friends to give them a proper burial. Missing in America Project is on a mission to ensure that scenario doesn't happen to military veterans. Twenty-four unclaimed cremains of...
FLORIDA STATE
WRDW-TV

Local WWII veterans receive honorary aviation experiences

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Surviving World War II heroes from the local community took to the skies Sunday, September 19 as proud recipients of honorary, Dream Flights in restored WWII-era Stearman biplanes. The flights, conducted by the non-profit organization Dream Flights, were part of Operation September Freedom. This operation is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wflx.com

Veterans receiving proper burial thanks to organization

Hundreds of people pass away in South Florida every year. Unfortunately, for some, there’s no family or friends to give them a proper burial. Missing in America Project is on a mission to make sure that scenario doesn't happen to military veterans. Twenty-four unclaimed cremains of veterans, and some of...
LAKE WORTH, FL
KTAR News

Arizona tribal authorities receive federal grants to address homelessness among veterans

PHOENIX — Four tribal housing authorities in Arizona were awarded nearly $1 million of federal funding to address homelessness among Native American veterans in the state. The funding is being provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as part of the Tribal HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program, according to a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
Aiken Standard

Late veteran receives long-overdue accolades

Michael Lloyd Townes' Army service in Vietnam cost him plenty, including his right arm and right leg, and the country offered him a posthumous salute Monday morning, presenting the longtime Aiken businessman's widow, Jeanne J. Townes, with the Bronze Star and Purple Heart in his place. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.)...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
KITV.com

Hawaii to receive grant to expand, improve veterans cemetery in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (KITV4) - US Senator Brian Schatz a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee announced Tuesday that Hawaii is set to receive $5.901,475 in new federal funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs to expand and improve the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetary in Kaneohe. "This federal funding will help us...
HAWAII STATE
San Marcos Daily Record

TXST receives gold award from Texas Veterans Commission

The Texas Veterans Commission awarded Texas State University with a gold designation in its first-ever Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award. The award, which was established by the State of Texas, honors universities and colleges that provide excellence in education and related services that significantly contribute to the academic success of student veterans and military connected students.
TEXAS STATE
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

861
Followers
975
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy