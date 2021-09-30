CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book Review

By Billie Lou Damon, Children’s Room Paris Public Library
Sun-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry’s Freedom Box: A True Story From the Underground Railroad. Henry’s Freedom Box is based on an unforgettable, jaw-dropping, true story about slavery and freedom. It is a read for all ages… including adults. The illustrations are life like, sketched in cross-hatch then painted, reflecting the sad mood of this time in history. Because of the outstanding illustrations, Henry’s Freedom Box earned a Caldecott Honor in 2008 as one of the most distinguished American picture books for children.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
belmont.edu

Jellissen Published Book Review in Middle East Quarterly

Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Susan Jellissen published a book review in the Fall 2021 issue of Middle East Quarterly. Jellissen reviewed the book The Global Spread of Islamism and the Consequences for Terrorism. In the review, Jellissen provided input on the author’s analysis and commentary on the issues.
NASHVILLE, TN
menomonee-falls.org

Adult Nonfiction Book Club: The Anthropocene Reviewed

Join us to discuss The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green! This collection explores and rates aspects of the current age of humanity we live in, with aspects ranging from “Our capacity for Wonder” (3.5 stars) to Diet Dr. Pepper (4 stars). Registration is required to reserve your spot at this...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Wilmington Apple

BOOK STEW REVIEW: ‘The Husbands’ by Chandler Baker

Below is the latest Book Stew Review from Eileen MacDougall, the host of the 80+ episodes of Book Stew, a 30-minute video and podcast devoted to writing in all forms, featuring authors, playwrights, voice artists, and journalists. ‘The Husbands’ by Chandler Baker. How could you pen a novel about husbands...
WILMINGTON, MA
Florida Times-Union

Book review: Beautiful story of canine companionship

"The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People, Lost and Found" If you’re a dog lover and want to treat yourself to a beautifully written story that will make your whole self smile, read this memoir by Rick Bragg, known for “All Over but the Shoutin’,” “Ava’s Man “ and many other books that weave a magic spell on you.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
locusmag.com

Gabino Iglesias Reviews The Book of Accidents by Chuck Wendig

The Book of Accidents , Chuck Wendig (Del Rey 978-0-399-18213-6, $28.99, 544pp, hc) July 2021. Cover by Fritz Metsch. More than about being great, writing is about consistently getting better, and Chuck Wendig’s latest, The Book of Accidents, shows that he’s not only great; he’s also really good at improving. A touching narrative about trauma, magic, and traveling to and from a series of collapsing alternate dimensions, The Book of Accidents is a horror novel that brings some of the best elements of literary fiction and science fiction to play while telling a story focused on the microcosm of a family of three that eventually morphs into a tale where the entire world hangs in the balance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Florida Times-Union

Book review: A lively mystery, with exotic animals and ghosts

"When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky" Cherokee cowgirl Nancy Benge grew up on the Miller Brothers 101 Ranch in Oklahoma, “the last Wild West show in existence.” Given “the wild Indian name” of Two Feathers, her life’s goal had always been to perform in a Wild West show. “She...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BOOK REVIEW: 'Innovation' a deep look at Great Britain

“The King is in his counting-house, counting out his money.” Written as a parody, those old nursery rhymes didn’t make much sense to you then, and they probably still don’t. The Queen in this particular rhyme might’ve had bread with honey, but a nose-pecking blackbird? Wouldn’t you really rather get your British history from “Innovation: The History of England Volume VI” by Peter Ackroyd?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Young adult books round-up – review

One of the standout young adult series of the past 20 years reaches its conclusion in Malorie Blackman’s Endgame (Penguin, £7.99). The series began in 2001 with Noughts & Crosses and, six novels and three novellas later, the repercussions of Sephy and Callum’s forbidden romance are still being felt. Following directly on from the cliffhanger ending of Crossfire, multiple narrators bring things to a bold, heartbreaking but ultimately satisfying finale. The narrative is spliced with news stories that cleverly mirror current events, touching on race, power, corruption and the media to make the series as timely and relevant as ever.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review#Freedom Box#American
pophorror.com

‘Followers’ by Christina Bergling – Book Review

We have become a tech savvy world. While technology has many advantages, it does have some disadvantages as well. An advantage might be that we can create ourselves and have an online presence. Creating this presence can further your passion and career. The disadvantage is that the internet makes you readily available and trackable. It also leaves you vulnerable, as you don’t really know who you may be interacting with online. Followers is the latest novel by Christina Bergling (read my interview with her here). I enjoy her books and her way of combining horror with modern technology! Another book she incorporated technology is The Rest Will Come. You may read my review of The Rest Will Come here and her book, The Waning, here. Read on for my spoiler free thoughts on Followers!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Malcolm McDowell Recalls ‘Torture’ of Making ‘Clockwork Orange’: ‘It Was Worth It’

Stanley Kubrick was notorious for his, well, exacting methods on set. (Look no further than Shelley Duvall’s hair falling out in chunks on the set of “The Shining,” as seen in his daughter Vivian’s making-of documentary.) And while Malcolm McDowell has never minced words about the toll making “A Clockwork Orange” took on his soul, the movie is getting renewed appraisal thanks to a re-release timed to the film’s 50th anniversary. In an expansive interview with NME, McDowell talked about the “torture” of making the movie, in which he stars as ultraviolent droog leader Alex DeLarge. “One of the electricians said:...
MOVIES
Only In Arkansas

The Story Behind This Ghost Town Cemetery In Arkansas Will Chill You To The Bone

Hidden within the depths of an Arkansas forest, Pioneer Cemetery is the final resting place for roughly two dozen souls. One of the cemetery’s occupants isn’t exactly resting in peace, though. It’s said that the spirit of a young girl buried in the graveyard haunts the grounds, which, according to some, isn’t too surprising since the cemetery isn’t far from where she met her tragic demise.
ARKANSAS STATE
Only In Washington

Every October, This Entire Washington Town Becomes A Spooky Halloween Village

Located in Olympia about 20 miles south of Olympia, Bucoda is a tiny town of about 670 people. For most of the year, it’s quiet, calm, and rather mundane … but when October comes around, it really comes to life. Bucoda transforms into “Boocoda,” a Halloween village you won’t want to miss out on. Washington […] The post Every October, This Entire Washington Town Becomes A Spooky Halloween Village appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reporter Newspapers

Theatre Review: The moving universality of Theatrical Outfit’s ‘An Iliad’

Theatrical Outfit is opening its new season with the Atlanta premiere of “An Iliad,” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on Homer’s epic story of the Trojan Wars, “The Iliad,” translated by Robert Fagles. The play is directed by Matt Torney, the Outfit’s new artistic director, and it features an incredible performance by Lee […] The post Theatre Review: The moving universality of Theatrical Outfit’s ‘An Iliad’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Sun-Journal

Zuckerberg created a monster that preys on our biases

An Associated Press article last week reported on German Neo-Nazi groups’ use of Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to “spread their ideology, draw in recruits and make money through ticket sales and branded merchandise.”. The prospect of Nazism reviving in Germany, its birthplace, is nightmarish enough. Worse is that it’s happening...
LEWISTON, ME
Sun-Journal

Trotting Parks center hopes to go from blog to museum

HALLOWELL — For more than a decade, the Lost Trotting Parks Heritage Center, led by Stephen Thompson, has worked to ensure that Maine’s history of horse racing parks, also called trotting parks, is not forgotten. Now, he is looking to establish a physical location. Thompson, a Limestone native, was fascinated...
HALLOWELL, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy