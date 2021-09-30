Book Review
Henry’s Freedom Box: A True Story From the Underground Railroad. Henry’s Freedom Box is based on an unforgettable, jaw-dropping, true story about slavery and freedom. It is a read for all ages… including adults. The illustrations are life like, sketched in cross-hatch then painted, reflecting the sad mood of this time in history. Because of the outstanding illustrations, Henry’s Freedom Box earned a Caldecott Honor in 2008 as one of the most distinguished American picture books for children.www.sunjournal.com
