Book Review

We have become a tech savvy world. While technology has many advantages, it does have some disadvantages as well. An advantage might be that we can create ourselves and have an online presence. Creating this presence can further your passion and career. The disadvantage is that the internet makes you readily available and trackable. It also leaves you vulnerable, as you don’t really know who you may be interacting with online. Followers is the latest novel by Christina Bergling (read my interview with her here). I enjoy her books and her way of combining horror with modern technology! Another book she incorporated technology is The Rest Will Come. You may read my review of The Rest Will Come here and her book, The Waning, here. Read on for my spoiler free thoughts on Followers!

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO