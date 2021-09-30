CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Colorado Bull Elk Rescued After Getting Tangled in Phone Wire

By Dave Jensen
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's was almost ironic, as the bull elk was caught up in some errant phone wire that was hanging too low, but couldn't make a call. It's a situation that can remind any child of the 70s or 80s of getting the family's landline phone's 20-foot cord all wrapped up around you. I'm very sure the bull elk found no humor in his predicament.

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

Related
outtherecolorado.com

Family rescued via helicopter after mountain lions appear on trail in Colorado

A Texas couple visiting Durango, Colorado says they were stalked by two mountain lions while hiking with their infant daughter on the Purgatory Trail System earlier this week. Will and Rylea Sadler were walking on a familiar trail, with their daughter strapped into a baby carrier, when they encountered the first mountain lion, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) in Durango.
COLORADO STATE
My Country 95.5

FLASHBACK: Elk Attacks Tourist in Yellowstone National Park

There have been several stupid tourist incidents over the years at Yellowstone National Park., which is widely believed to be how the term "touron" was coined. What's really frightening is trying to wrap your head around how many of these incidents that don't get captured on video. There certainly have...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CBS Denver

Want To Hear Elk Bugling In Colorado? Find Out When To Go And Where

(CBS4) – The elk rut and bugling season is in full swing across Colorado. It typically lasts from mid-September until mid-October. One of the most well-know spots to see the rut and hearing the bulging is in Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. Between 200 to 600 elk wander down from the higher elevations for the mating season. On the Grand County side of the park, the scenic Kawuneeche Valley is also a beautiful spot for wildlife viewing. The elk also adore it for the rut season. The website for Rocky Mountain National Park shares research from Dr. Jennifer Clarke from the...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Aggressive Elk Attacks Women in Colorado While The Men Run Away

Let me preface this by saying that this was from an incident in 2019 but if you're like me and you've never heard about or seen this story, it's pretty crazy, and as much as I'd like to say I would not have run (or briskly walked) in the opposite direction as well, I can't 100% say for certain I wouldn't have done the same things like these guys.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

PHOTOS: Truck Seriously Damaged After Colorado Bear Gets Stuck Inside

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear found an opportunity by getting inside a truck in South Park in Park County on Tuesday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers shared images of the stuck bear and the extensive damage it left behind. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officers say drivers should not leave their vehicle doors unlocked, nor should they leave anything with a scent inside. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) “Bears are very intelligent animals and can open car doors as easily as a human can. However, they often get trapped inside after the door closes behind them,” CPW stated on social media. A bear got into a truck in #SouthPark on Tuesday & caused extensive damage. Follow a couple of simple steps to prevent bears from getting into cars. 1⃣ remove anything with a scent from your vehicle. 2⃣ make sure to always keep your car doors locked.https://t.co/9ZGhk8AJ6J pic.twitter.com/pQLveVXqr6 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 21, 2021 An officer later opened the door to let the bear out, which then ran away. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, during late summer and early fall, bears need 20,000 calories a day to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Parks Wildlife
outtherecolorado.com

Elderly hiker rescued after two nights lost in Colorado woods

Search and rescue crews found a 69-year-old woman lost in the woods for more than 24 hours in northwestern Boulder County on Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies received a call about 11:48 a.m. Sunday about a woman possibly missing in the area of Conifer Hill Road. Deputies...
COLORADO STATE
ourcommunitynow.com

Elk Rutting Season in Colorado Is Now in Full Swing

Where else but Colorado do people gather and tailgate to watch the mating rituals of elk?. Fall in Colorado means many things; the robust colors send leaf-peepers up to the hills in search of the perfect picture; fall festivals every weekend; and for the elk up in Rocky Mountain National Park and Estes Park, love is in the air. Elk rutting season in Colorado is here!
COLORADO STATE
Laramie Live

Woman Goes In After Dog In Yellowstone Hot Spring; Badly Burned

Yellowstone National Park officials say a woman suffered "significant" burns between her shoulders and feet Monday after retrieving a dog from a hot spring near the Firehole River. According to a news release on Tuesday, the 20-year-old woman and her father got out of their vehicle to look around when...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
Post Register

Idaho trooper, volunteer rescue owl tangled in trash along Interstate-84

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — An owl is thanking its lucky feathers for an Idaho State Trooper and an animal rescue volunteer. Idaho State Police says drivers along Interstate-84 spotted a Great Horned Owl tangled in some plastic in Nampa on Tuesday. The trooper parked her patrol vehicle between the owl and traffic and waited until a volunteer from Animals in Distress could arrive.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Camera

Two bull elk removed from Quail’s Crossing Park

In the final minutes of the Broomfield City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Pro Team Stan Jezierski asked an important question: is there a moose on the loose in Broomfield?. While city staff didn’t have much information, Colorado Parks and Wildlife did. The wildlife agency on Tuesday removed two bull...
WESTMINSTER, CO
Monterey County Herald

SPCA, Salinas firefighters team up to rescue tangled hawk

SALINAS — A red shouldered hawk became so entangled in fishing line strung between a pair of trees along a Salinas walking path that wildlife rescuers at the scene could only watch helplessly as it dangled from one of her wings. The rescue unfolded when a resident spotted the dangling...
SALINAS, CA
insideedition.com

A Mountain Goat Killed a Grizzly Bear With Its Horns

A mountain goat was able to fend off a grizzly bear attack with its sharp horns. According to Parks Canada, a recent forensic necropsy of a female grizzly bear suggests she was killed by a goat, seemingly after its razor-like horns punctured her neck and armpits. The bear’s body was...
ANIMALS
NBCMontana

Game wardens investigate after bull elk shot, left to waste northwest of Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — Wildlife authorities are investigating the case of a bull elk that was shot and killed northwest of Butte earlier this month. Montana FWP game wardens say the bull was shot around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. Witnesses say they heard gunshots and saw a dark Chevrolet pickup truck with a silver Delta toolbox at the scene, shining a spotlight on the elk, and fleeing toward Columbia Hail Road.
BUTTE, MT
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy