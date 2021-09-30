CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aperture and Google Have Announced the Winners of Their New Photography Fund

By Marley Marius
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
Earlier this year, the New York–based photography foundation Aperture partnered with Google on a special (and urgently necessary) new initiative. Devised to provide a “dedicated financial commitment” to creatives in the wake of COVID-19, the Creator Labs Photo Fund was announced in July with a nationwide open call, inviting photographers and lens-based artists aged 18 and older to apply for a $5,000 award. (Creator Labs, an arts incubator program for photographers, filmmakers, and YouTubers, was launched by Google and the creative agency SN37 in 2019.)

