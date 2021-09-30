CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Romeo Langford is ready for whatever his role will be with the Boston Celtics

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Coming into his third season in the NBA, Boston Celtics shooting guard Romeo Langford has not yet carved out a defined role, but that does not mean that the former University of Indiana player is not prepared to take on whatever jobs the team throws his way.

Speaking to the media after training camp on Tuesday, the New Albany native described his willingness to do what his club needs him to do.

“Wherever my role is, when I get called upon I’ll be ready,” explained Langford.

He also discussed his wrist injury as well as the team’s general vibes heading into camp.

Watch the video embedded below to hear everything Langford had to say about training camp so far and the season ahead, via the folks over at CLNS Media.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

