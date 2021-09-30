‘Aladdin’ Star Mena Massoud Breaks Down ‘Star Wars’ Casting Speculation

List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. When fans discuss animated Star Wars shows, it's unlikely that Star Wars: Resistance will come up in conversation. But this has nothing to do with the fact it's an animated series - after all, such shows are becoming commonplace in the faraway galaxy. Not only are we getting The Bad Batch Season 2, but the anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions recently landed on Disney+, which creates new possibilities for the future of Star Wars. And how can we forget critically acclaimed shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels? Without them, we wouldn't have the likes of The Mandalorian or the upcoming Ahsoka.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO