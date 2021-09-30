CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Aladdin’ Star Mena Massoud Breaks Down ‘Star Wars’ Casting Speculation

By Aahil Dayani
heroichollywood.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAladdin star Mena Massoud opened up about the speculation that’s going around that suggests he’s been cast in a Star Wars series. Mena Massoud broke onto the scene in Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, which served as his feature film debut. The remake was a smash-hit at the box office and received decent reviews from critics but ultimately didn’t lead to many new roles for Massoud. That might change very soon as Massoud appears to be in the running for a pivotal Star Wars role.

MovieWeb

Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Can't Wait for Marvel Fans to See the 'Wicked' Sequel

Ahead of his return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, actor Jonathan Majors is stoked for fans to check out the "wicked" movie. After Majors appeared as a Kang the Conqueror variant in Loki, the actor will be back as Kang in the upcoming sequel. Given Majors' performance in Loki, there's a tremendous amount of excitement from Marvel fans for the imminent arrival of Kang, whom the actor is just as excited to be playing for the fans.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars: Visions Review

The advent of Disney Plus has given the Mouse House’s marquee brands the leeway to take bigger risks than ever before, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first forays into episodic storytelling allowing the shared superhero saga to take some wild swings it would never even consider attempting on the big screen. However, Star Wars hasn’t quite taken the same sort of plunge. Until now, that is.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

Mena Massoud Talks Live-Action Ezra Casting Rumors and How Social Media Allows Actors to Campaign for Themselves

Ezra Bridger is one animated Star Wars character many have hoped would make the jump to live-action ever since Star Wars Rebels ended in 2018. Mena Massoud has been one of the top “fan casts” to play the young Jedi and he knows all about playing a live-action version of a popular animated character, having starred in the highly-successful Disney remake of Aladdin. Massoud was asked by Screenrant about his Instagram post earlier this year, in which he quotes an Ezra Bridger line in the description. The actor went on to explain how he feels the game has changed when it comes to how actors campaign for roles.
MOVIES
Norfolk Daily News

'Star Wars' wars: Which episode is the best?

When “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” made its premiere in 1977, it captivated audiences. One uncle of mine once estimated he saw it seven times in the theater alone. My first “Star Wars” experience would’ve been when my grandmother was babysitting me and introduced me to episodes four through six. I was still young enough to love the prequels (for the action and special effects) when they came out. I was in college when the first sequel movie came out, and it renewed my love of all things “Star Wars.”
MOVIES
Polygon

Star Wars: Visions, broken down by Stars, Wars, and Visions

We take our animated anthology titles very literally here at Polygon. In the grand tradition of our Love, Death, & Robots analysis pieces that break down Netflix’s animated anthology series by the amount of love, death, and robots each one contains, we’re setting out to break down Disney Plus’ Star Wars anime anthology Star Wars: Visions by considering how many stars, wars, and visions they contain.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Is Star Wars Resistance Canon?

List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. When fans discuss animated Star Wars shows, it's unlikely that Star Wars: Resistance will come up in conversation. But this has nothing to do with the fact it's an animated series - after all, such shows are becoming commonplace in the faraway galaxy. Not only are we getting The Bad Batch Season 2, but the anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions recently landed on Disney+, which creates new possibilities for the future of Star Wars. And how can we forget critically acclaimed shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels? Without them, we wouldn't have the likes of The Mandalorian or the upcoming Ahsoka.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Aladdin Star Offers Update On Live-Action Disney Sequel

Disney has increasingly been awarding the green light to sequels for live-action remakes of the studio’s animated classics, which is corporate synergy at its finest. Emma Stone’s Cruella de Vil will be returning for another adventure, Angelina Jolie’s third Maleficent already has a script and Barry Jenkins’ follow up to The Lion King is gathering a cast as we speak, but official news on another Aladdin has been hard to come by.
MOVIES
asapland.com

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Download

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Download:. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be soon in Theatres on December 20, 2019. Yeah, you have read it correctly. The Star Wars IX will be released on 20 December 2019. This Movie is one of the most awaited Sci-Fi Fantasy Movie in the history of cinemas.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Aladdin Star Says He’s Always Wanted To Play Nightwing

The situation surrounding the Nightwing movie that’s been in development at Warner Bros. and DC Films for years is a tough one to explain, even though the rumor mill regularly springs into life claiming that it’s set to be dusted off and thrown into production. The LEGO Batman Movie director...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Visions Cast and Crew Break Down the Anime's Ambitions

Star Wars is considered one of the best sci-fi franchises in all of Hollywood, and the series has maintained its reputation to this day. It has become easier to expand the IP than ever before thanks to Disney+, and The Mandalorian proved as much was true. Nowadays, Star Wars: Visions is up to bat for the franchise, and fans are rightfully calling the anthology one of the series' most ambitious projects to date.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Mena Massoud Confirms He Wants to Play Live-Action Ezra Bridger

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's been a lot of talk over the last couple of months that Lucasfilm's upcoming Ahsoka Tano series starring Rosario Dawson will be bringing in Star Wars Rebels characters like Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Of course, Thrawn is already a no-brainer considering the villain was namedropped during Ahsoka's The Mandalorian Season 2 appearance but intriguingly, they have never crossed paths in the Star Wars universe.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Aladdin’ Star Finally Addresses Ezra Bridger Casting Rumors

When Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano uttered the name Grand Admiral Thrawn in The Mandalorian Season 2, it caused a ripple throughout the galaxy. Not only did it cement the existence of the infamous villain in the live-action Star Wars universe, but potentially (most likely) revealed that Ezra Bridger’s arrival is imminent. One actor linked to the Star Wars Rebels Jedi Padawan is Aladdin star, Mena Massoud.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Mena Massoud Talks Ezra Bridger Casting Rumors

Check this out as Mena Massoud talks Ezra Bridger casting rumors. Back some time ago when it was revealed that Mena was in talks to play Ezra, the star released an intriguing Instagram post. The post had a quote associated with the character Ezra Bridger. Then, all went quiet. However LRM then learned from our sources that Massoud had signed on the dotted line and will eventually be confirmed as our live-action Ezra Bridger.
CELEBRITIES
Inverse

Star Wars leak

Star Wars: Visions proved the franchise doesn’t need to focus on the Skywalker Saga, or even care about canon, to succeed, but Lucasfilm’s next project could make Visions look like a Lego holiday special. According to an explosive new report, Star Wars will be entering into bold new territory with an entire trilogy of movies inspired by this far away galaxy’s earliest origins.
MOVIES
Polygon

Finding the Star Wars connections in Star Wars: Visions

For the new Disney Plus anthology series Star Wars: Visions, Lucasfilm invited seven Japanese anime studios to bring their talents to its far-off galaxy, resulting in nine distinct and exciting original shorts. Rather than repurposing characters and situations from the massive back catalog of Star Wars lore, Visions features only a few familiar faces and locations and consists of fresh, self-contained stories that are not bound to the strict rules of continuity.
COMICS
Engadget

‘Star Wars: Visions’ breaks from canon while Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ refuses to

The following contains spoilers for episode three of 'Star Wars: Visions' and episode seven of 'What If...?'. Back in the days when DVD was king, I remember there was a trend of making animated tie-ins for live-action franchises. There were direct-to-video features for Chronicles of Riddick, Van Helsing and, the most famous project of them all, The Animatrix. Nearly 20 years later, streaming reigns supreme and services like Disney+ seem to be returning to the idea, but bigger and grander with shows like Marvel’s What If…? and Star Wars: Visions.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

