Arlington, TX

Safer treatment for deep-seated tumors

uta.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWei Chen, professor of physics at The University of Texas at Arlington, is the senior author of two papers detailing the effects of copper cysteamine, a next-generation cancer photodrug invented in Chen’s laboratory. The first article, “A new type of cuprous-cysteamine sensitizers: Synthesis, optical properties and potential applications,” was published...

www.uta.edu

EurekAlert

Lab grown tumor models could improve treatment for pancreatic cancer

An international team of scientists have created a three-dimensional (3D) pancreatic cancer tumour model in the laboratory, combining a bioengineered matrix and patient-derived cells that could be used to develop and test targeted treatments. In a new study published today in Nature Communications, researchers from the University of Nottingham, Queen...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Copper Cysteamine Inhibits the Proliferation of Deep-Seated Tumors

CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Cancer’s Cartographer Redraws Tumor Treatment

Like many other members of the scientific community, Nevan Krogan, PhD, pivoted his University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, (UCSF) lab to work on COVID-19 last year. The result was a splashy Nature paper describing how SARS-CoV-2 hijacks and rewires the host during the course of an infection. The findings relied heavily on doing what the lab does best—building protein-protein interaction (PPI) maps.
CANCER
UPMATTERS

RefleXion: Targeting tumors from the inside out

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— For people with metastatic cancer, radiation is often not an option. With traditional radiation, each tumor needs to be treated separately, requiring multiple sessions. Now, new technology expands options for patients with advanced cancer. Patients with early-stage solid tumor cancers, like breast cancer, lung cancer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Health
Technique Predicts Tumor Response to Cancer Therapy

AUSTIN, Texas — A public/private collaboration led by researchers at The University of Texas at Austin has resulted in a new mathematical modeling technique that can accurately predict the response of tumors in breast cancer patients to treatments such as chemotherapy soon after treatment initiation. This is a major improvement on current methods that can determine the efficacy of first-line therapies only after the patient has already received several treatment cycles.
AUSTIN, TX
wearegreenbay.com

HealthWatch: RefleXion – Targeting Tumors from the Inside Out

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— For people with metastatic cancer, radiation is often not an option. With traditional radiation, each tumor needs to be treated separately, requiring multiple sessions. Now, new technology expands options for patients with advanced cancer. Patients with early-stage solid tumor cancers, like breast cancer, lung cancer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Benzinga

Avalon GloboCare Aims to Revolutionize Cell Therapy Market with a Faster, Safer CAR-T Treatment

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2%, the global CAR-T cell therapy market is projected to hit $15.4 billion by 2028. This hypergrowth is largely driven by the incredible promise of CAR-T cell therapy as an effective, lasting way to fight cancer. Historically, however, that growth has been hindered by obstacles to developing a fast, affordable and low side-effect version of the treatment.
CANCER
#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Research#Cancer Cells#The University Of Texas#Materials Today Physics#Bioactive Materials#Pdt
technologynetworks.com

Software Allows Researchers To Grow and Treat Virtual Tumors

Pioneering new research paves the way for A.I. developed nanomedicines that target cancer cells more efficiently. The EVONANO platform allows scientists to grow virtual tumours and use artificial intelligence to automatically optimise the design of nanoparticles to treat them. The ability to grow and treat virtual tumours is an important...
CANCER
Nature.com

Targeting the DIO3 enzyme using first-in-class inhibitors effectively suppresses tumor growth: a new paradigm in ovarian cancer treatment

The enzyme iodothyronine deiodinase type 3 (DIO3) contributes to cancer proliferation by inactivating the tumor-suppressive actions of thyroid hormone (T3). We recently established DIO3 involvement in the progression of high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC). Here we provide a link between high DIO3 expression and lower survival in patients, similar to common disease markers such as Ki67, PAX8, CA-125, and CCNE1. These observations suggest that DIO3 is a logical target for inhibition. Using a DIO3 mimic, we developed original DIO3 inhibitors that contain a core of dibromomaleic anhydride (DBRMD) as scaffold. Two compounds, PBENZ-DBRMD and ITYR-DBRMD, demonstrated attenuated cell counts, induction in apoptosis, and a reduction in cell proliferation in DIO3-positive HGSOC cells (OVCAR3 and KURAMOCHI), but not in DIO3-negative normal ovary cells (CHOK1) and OVCAR3 depleted for DIO3 or its substrate, T3. Potent tumor inhibition with a high safety profile was further established in HGSOC xenograft model, with no effect in DIO3-depleted tumors. The antitumor effects are mediated by downregulation in an array of pro-cancerous proteins, the majority of which known to be repressed by T3. To conclude, using small molecules that specifically target the DIO3 enzyme we present a new treatment paradigm for ovarian cancer and potentially other DIO3-dependent malignancies.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Nature.com

Epigenomic contributions to tumor cell heterogeneity and plasticity

Heterogeneity in brain tumors has been viewed through many lenses—from microscopes and experimental models to ‘omic’ analysis at the tissue and single-cell levels. Two studies now characterize patterns of DNA methylation and gene expression in single cells to reveal epigenomic underpinnings of cellular heterogeneity and plasticity in exquisite detail, including mechanistic insight into cellular transitions between stem-like and differentiated-like states.
CANCER
