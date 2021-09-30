Matchup with Apprentice School Put on Hold

GEORGETOWN (CBS) – Roxbury Prep Charter High School and Georgetown High School have agreed to hire an independent investigator to look into what happened leading up to a brawl during a football game last month. The final minutes of the September 17 game were canceled and Georgetown Police officers had to disperse crowds following the fight. Georgetown won the game, 48-8. After the game, Roxbury Prep Dean of Students and head football coach Willie McGinnis said multiple players came back to him during the game saying they had been called racial slurs. Georgetown Superintendent Carol Jacobs said at the time referees did not hear any racial slurs used but, “we will keep our minds open until we know all the facts.” On Monday, Jacobs announced that both schools agreed to retain an independent investigator. “We are committed to obtaining all the facts and will work together to do so. We will have a further announcement once an investigator is retained,” Jacobs said.

GEORGETOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO