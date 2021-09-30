CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Matchup with Apprentice School Put on Hold

guilfordquakers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- The contest scheduled to take place between the Guilford College Quakers and the Apprentice School Builders at 1 p.m. on Saturday has been postponed. The decision was made in accordance with COVID-19 management protocols. The teams will explore the possibility of playing the game at a...

www.guilfordquakers.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

High school soccer: Newman, Pacelli matchup ends in tie

A Central Wisconsin Conference soccer matchup Thursday between Newman Catholic and Stevens Point Pacelli ended in a scoreless tie. Both goal tenders, Owen Reeves from Newman and Grant Hinker from Pacelli, each racked up five saves. Newman will take on Tri-County in a road game on Sept. 27. Game time...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Natchez Democrat

Rain, lightning puts crucial softball games on hold

NATCHEZ — Cathedral had a district title, and Adams County Christian School had a playoff berth on the line Tuesday when they started their softball games. Gusts of wind, a flash of lightning and steady rainfall put those games on hold. Tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the third,...
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apprentice#Covid 19#Newport News#Guilford College Quakers
chatsports.com

Baylor excited for ‘old school’ matchup with Iowa State

After a 45-7 win over Kansas (1-2, 0-1) in their conference opener in Lawrence, Kan. last weekend, Baylor (3-0, 1-0) returns home for their conference home opener against No. 14 Iowa State (2-1, 0-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium in what will be a “gold out” for Baylor fans.
IOWA STATE
Salisbury Post

High school football previews: West-Northwest Cabarrus is the key matchup

West Rowan has played the county’s most entertaining schedule to this point. The Falcons played county games against North Rowan, Carson and South Rowan. Even non-conference games with 4A neighbors Davie and Mooresville were reasonably high-profile, with Davie boasting one of the state’s most prolific offenses and with Mooresville being led by ex-Falcon head coach Joe Nixon.
SALISBURY, NC
CBS Boston

Investigator To Look Into Allegations That Racial Slurs Sparked Georgetown-Roxbury Prep Football Brawl

GEORGETOWN (CBS) – Roxbury Prep Charter High School and Georgetown High School have agreed to hire an independent investigator to look into what happened leading up to a brawl during a football game last month. The final minutes of the September 17 game were canceled and Georgetown Police officers had to disperse crowds following the fight. Georgetown won the game, 48-8. After the game, Roxbury Prep Dean of Students and head football coach Willie McGinnis said multiple players came back to him during the game saying they had been called racial slurs. Georgetown Superintendent Carol Jacobs said at the time referees did not hear any racial slurs used but, “we will keep our minds open until we know all the facts.” On Monday, Jacobs announced that both schools agreed to retain an independent investigator. “We are committed to obtaining all the facts and will work together to do so. We will have a further announcement once an investigator is retained,” Jacobs said.
GEORGETOWN, MA
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Matchups and storylines to follow in Week 5

In the last week of September football, here is a sampling of matchups and storylines to follow. If by some chance you haven’t heard, Shelley is off to a fast 4-0 start, its best in five years. This week, the Russets will host winless Hillcrest, which has struggled in the first season of the Brennon Mossholder era.
SHELLEY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
carolinablitz.com

Hough Outlasts Chambers in Top High School Football Matchup

In a battle of the top-two teams in the state of North Carolina, it was the Hough Huskies that prevailed over Chambers 16-10. Hough was able to get on the board early after a blocked punt set them up to take an early 3-0 lead. Chambers’ defense was able to hold Hough to another field goal before scoring the game’s first touchdown by Daylen Smothers. The touchdown was set up by a Hough muffed a punt.
HIGH SCHOOL
guilfordquakers.com

Guilford Falls on the Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- The Guilford College women's soccer team fell to Virginia Wesleyan University on the road Saturday. Records: Va. Wesleyan 4-3-1 (2-0-0 ODAC), Guilford 6-3-0 (0-2-0 ODAC) Location: Foster Field - Virginia Beach, Va. HOW IT HAPPENED. The hosting Marlins excelled behind balanced scoring, posting one goal in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
guilfordquakers.com

The Quaker Basketball Teams Announce Their 2021-22 Slates

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Guilford College basketball teams announced their 2021-22 schedules on Thursday afternoon. The men's slate will be 24 contests long, composed of 14 away and 10 home contests. Guilford's season will open with six road matchups between November 9 - December 1, starting with a 7:30 p.m....
GREENSBORO, NC
guilfordquakers.com

Quakers Stung By Hornets in Road Loss

WINCHESTER Va. -- The Guilford College men's soccer team dropped a 5-1 decision at Shenandoah University on Saturday afternoon. Records: Shenandoah 6-5-0 (1-1-0 ODAC), Guilford 5-3-0 (0-2-0 ODAC) Location: Sprint Field at Shentel Stadium - Winchester, Va. HOW IT HAPPENED. The hosting Shenandoah Hornets were able to open up a...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
guilfordquakers.com

Guilford Falls at Carolina University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Guilford College women's volleyball dropped a 3-0 decision at Carolina University on Friday evening. Scores: 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-14) Records: Carolina University 6-5, Guilford 4-11 Location: Williams Gymnasium - Winston-Salem, N.C. HOW IT HAPPENED. It looked as if the momentum from Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ferrum...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Virginian-Pilot

Friends since high school, these 2 Norfolk Tides players are Brooks Robinson Award winners

They’ve been friendly since their high school days and played against each other in college before reuniting in the Baltimore Orioles’ organization. Recently, though, Adley Rutschman and Kyle Stowers got together on the biggest stage yet. Rutschman, the Norfolk Tides catcher and the consensus No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, and Stowers, an outfielder and one of the Orioles’ top hopefuls, ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy