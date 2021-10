The scariest thing this upcoming spooky season? Climate change. “Double, double, toil and trouble; fire burn and cauldron bubble.”. I am not sure how and why October 31st was chosen to begin the international climate summit in Scotland. Was it because Halloween started there? I do know that Shakespeare’s play Macbeth was also set there and depicts the ruination from unbridled greed and desire for power. The opera adaptation of Macbeth just opened the Chicago Lyric Opera season. I also do not whether they picked Macbeth to fit so well with our current political times, or the witches’ predictions of our Western wildfires, or the climate anxiety of our children, but it does.

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO