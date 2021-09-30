CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

How to Live a Meaningful Life

By David Dry
wordonfire.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends, I had the great good fortune of sitting down for a conversation with Jordan Peterson, Jonathan Pageau, and John Vervaeke about the crisis of meaning, especially among young people. As a society, we’re losing a sense of and orientation toward objective value. We need great Catholic scholars who reverence and know this wisdom tradition and who can teach it effectively, drawing young people back into a sense of a meaningful life.

www.wordonfire.org

Comments / 0

Related
lakenewsonline.com

What is Apostasy?

Often, we read the Bible and we skim over words without understanding the meaning. Or if you aren’t paying attention, you read a different word than what was on the page. Apostasy is one of those words, what does it mean when Paul was falsely accusing of teaching the Jews apostasy from Moses? The law was and is a very strong commitment for the Jewish people. They believed Paul was saying, don’t follow our Jewish customs. In Matthew Paul addresses the falling away of a believer, stating the love of many will grow cold. This proceeds the “day of the Lord”, which is another subject. 2Thessalonians tells us to not be so easily shaken or alarmed by those who say the day of the Lord has already begun. You might say, not me, I am true to the end. If people fall away and/or abandon and/or refuse to continue to follow the Lord, how does that happen. We might respond, maybe they didn’t really believe in the first place. John tells us many of His disciples felt it was too hard to understand…Jesus said, “He knew from the beginning which ones didn’t believe, and He knew who would betray Him, many turned away and deserted Him. We realize “apostasy” isn’t a new word, there has always been a problem within the church and will continue to the end of days.
RELIGION
Thrive Global

Living a life that is filled with abundance and worthiness

For months I have been thinking about the deeper meaning – and possibility or potential of – the words abundance and worthiness. For me, these two words are intrinsically connected and I want them to play a more important role in my life. I grew up in a white middle-class...
GERMANY
Juneau Empire

Living & Growing: Life after death

I consider it an honor and a privilege to write about my faith in this space. I am thankful to the Juneau Empire for the opportunity. As many long time Juneau residents are aware, Kevin Araki recently passed away. His passing was a shock to our community. Kevin served on both the local and the national elected bodies that administrate our faith. Although I am fairly new to Juneau, I had the bounty of serving with him on the Local Spiritual Assembly, and for a time we worked in the same office.
JUNEAU, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Peterson
augustachronicle.com

Father God

God in His being is self-existing. He is not dependent upon His creation. He not only has life, but He is life to His universe and has the source of all life within Himself. “In Him we live and move and have our being.” He is spirit, without form or parts. He has no physical presence except in the revelation of Himself in the person of Jesus Christ.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meaningful Life#Catholic
creation.com

The 7 Churches of Revelation, Times of Fire: movie review

As you may be aware, CMI’s ministry focuses on the historical accuracy of Scripture, particularly when it comes to the early chapters of Genesis. But while not our specialty, this history focus also overlaps into areas such as archaeology. We often receive many inquiries about alleged archaeological sites such as Göbekli Tepe, whose assigned ‘secular’ date would actually precede the biblical date of Creation (this, of course, cannot be true!).
RELIGION
jewishaz.com

Pope Francis is wrong: The laws of the Torah do give life

Pope Francis’ recent claim that the Torah “does not give life, it does not offer the fulfillment of the promise” has raised hackles across the Jewish world. Last week, Pope Francis sought to alleviate concerns over his comments; according to Cardinal Kurt Koch, who oversees Vatican relations with Jews, the pope made it known he “had not intended to pass judgment on.
RELIGION
bahaiteachings.org

Chosen by God: Seeing Others with Respect

Some of us know the pain of being on the outside, of not being wanted when they chose up teams, of being spurned by someone we love. If you’ve been forgotten by someone you thought was a friend, or been held at arm’s length by someone in your family, maybe even your spouse, you can probably relate.
RELIGION
todayswomannow.com

Living Life Homeless

Abigail Sallee is seated on a curb. On the sidewalk behind her a man repairs a bicycle. In the street in front of her cars drive past. Across the intersection is a patch of grass. Sallee points to two tents pitched there. “I’m at the blue tent,” she says. “But...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Desiring God

The Book Jesus Loved Most

Sunday school has marked me since my childhood — literally. I have a scar on the top of my right hand from being burned by the popcorn popper when I was about 3 years old. Sunday school has left much deeper impressions, however, in my heart and soul and in the way I have read and understood the Bible for most of my life — especially in terms of how I have read and understood the Old Testament.
RELIGION
phelpscountyfocus.com

Prayer changes things

“For this reason, since the day we heard about you, we have not stopped praying for you. We continually ask God to fill you with the knowledge of his will through all the wisdom and understanding that the Spirit gives.” - Colossians 1:9. The MOST important thing for a Christian...
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Can the church come back and win a lost world to Christ?

Q: The pandemic has put the church out of commission, it seems. Can it ever come back and win a lost world to Christ? – P.R. A: The Bible lays out the definition and the purpose of the church on Earth and from Jesus’ own words He said, “I will build My church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it” (Matthew 16:18). Jesus is the foundation of all Christian experience.
RELIGION
Desiring God

True Christianity Is a Fight

“The child of God has two great marks about him . . .” So writes J.C. Ryle in his classic book Holiness. How would you finish the sentence?. Faith and repentance? Love and hope? Praise and thanksgiving? Humility and joy? I’m not sure what I would have said before reading Ryle, but I know I would not have finished the sentence as he does:
RELIGION
Guard Online

God's Great Love

The greatest truth in all the world is to know that God loves us personally. Nothing can compare with this knowledge. It is an awesome thing to realize that love is Who God is not just what He does. In I John 4:8, we read, "He that loveth not, knoweth...
RELIGION
Laurinburg Exchange

As a Christian, hold your head high

We learn about courage from a lion seeking a wizard to three little pigs forced to stand off against a ravenous wolf. If anything can give you courage, let it be the bravest human being who has ever lived – Jesus Christ. Sometimes when I think about Jesus, I think...
RELIGION
thelakemurraynews.net

How Was the Bible Formed? Part 2

51 Biblical Facts That Will Surprise You. The Christian Bible is the world’s best-selling and most-widely distributed book (7 billion copies). Since 2020, one million Bibles are being circulated annually, many through the Internet. The full Bible has been translated into 700 languages—more than any other book. The largest producer...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy